Tiffany Meek will spend the weekend behind bars as her bail application has been remanded.

GAUTENG – Tiffany Meek, the mother of Jayden-Lee, will spend the weekend behind bars after her bail application was remanded until 21 May 2025.

Tifanny appeared in court on 18 July 2025, charged with the murder of her son. The 11-year-old was reported missing on 13 May 2025, and his body was found on the stairwell outside his flat at the Swazi Complex in Fleurhof the following day.

Tiffany was arrested on 11 July 2025 and was charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice, crimen injuria, and obstructing the course of justice. She has denied any involvement in the murder.

What happened during the bail application?

When proceedings got underway at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on 18 July, Tiffany’s lawyer read out her affidavit in which she denied any involvement and even claimed that she was being framed for the murder.

The State then asked for a brief postponement, and when matters resumed, prosecutors asked that the matter be postponed.

The prosecutor explained that the court needed to hear testimony from a child witness in another matter and asked that the matter be rolled over to Monday, 21 July. The defence advocate was not impressed by the request, saying that it seemed as if the State was asking for a remand so that they could prep their witness, the investigating officer, now that they had the affidavit.

The presiding officer explained that the matter was not meant to be heard in her court today, but they accommodated the matter. She further explained that there was a child witness who had reported to court now for the fourth time, and the case involved a person incarcerated for over three years, so the matter needed to be heard. The matter was then rolled over until 21 July.

Community members protested outside the court where Tiffany Meek's bail application was being heard.

What did Tiffany's affidavit say about bail?

In her affidavit, the 31-year-old maintained her innocence, saying that she was eager to clear her name during the trial. She also stated that she would not interfere in the case and was not a flight risk either, saying that she didn’t flee in the two months since the murder.

She also said that she plans to relocate to her father’s home in KwaZulu-Natal if granted bail, and could still work remotely. She said that she was financially supporting her mother and brother, and further imprisonment put her job at risk. Her lawyer told the court that she could afford a bail amount of R5,000.

Community outraged outside the court

Community members once again came out in their numbers to call for justice for Jayden-Lee. Angry community members questioned why there was so much police presence outside the court for them, saying that when they needed help, the officers were nowhere to be found.

Community members were also divided as to what needed to happen to Tiffany. While some demanded that she not get bail, others said they wanted her to get out so they could teach her a lesson.

“We need her to get bail. We want to deal with her here in the community. Give her bail. We will pay her bail. Let her come out. We will deal with her outside,” one angry woman said.

You can view some of the protests below.

What you need to know about Jayden-Lee’s death:

The South African Police Service changed the initial inquest to a murder case on 25 May as investigations reached an advanced stage.

A 31-year-old woman, who was later revealed to be Tiffany, was arrested in connection with the murder of the 11-year-old.

Tiffany made her first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court and was charged with the murder of her son.

In an interview after his death, Tiffany demanded justice for her son and sent a warning to whoever was responsible for the murder.

The Gauteng Department of Education said it would investigate allegations that Jayden-Lee was being abused.

Tiffany’s mother, Debbie Dunn, maintained that her daughter was innocent and also criticised the police.

Tiffany claims she was framed

Briefly News also reported that Tiffany Meek claimed she was framed for the murder of her son.

She stated that the police didn’t find evidence in her flat at first, but claimed they had a few days later.

She also questioned why she was arrested two months after the murder if police had the evidence.

