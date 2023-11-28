Traditional pork stew recipe for South Africans: Step-by-step guide

Stews are an excellent way to spend the weekend around family members, with everyone munching a bite of meat and whatever sides have been served. It is often said that the spicier the stew, the more excitement should be expected around the table. The traditional pork stew recipe is a sure bet for South Africans who are undecided or looking to try something new.

High-angle view of carcamusas, a typical Castilian pork stew. Photo: Cris Canton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The pork stew recipe in South Africa is one of many tasty dishes in the nation. Still, it can be cooked with different ingredients while maintaining the same outstanding result on the taste bud. The flavour of boiling, well-seasoned pork stew does something to a man's soul; it is one dish every South African should be proud of.

Pork stew meat recipes

The first secret to knowing how to cook pork stew is to understand that there are several recipes for different outcomes. Below are different recipes showing how to make pork stew in various ways while achieving a tasty meal.

South African pork stew

This traditional dish is easy to cook and will be ready to eat in approximately two hours. Check out the ingredients below:

Pork shoulder

Vegetable oil

Onion

Garlic

Carrot

Tomatoes

Bay leaf

Tomato paste

Vegetable broth

Beef

Paprika

Ground coriander

Parsley

Salt and pepper

Thyme

Ground cumin

Instructions:

Heat vegetable oil in a pot, brown pork chunks, then set aside; Sauté onions and garlic, and add carrots, potatoes, and tomatoes; Return pork to the pot and mix with vegetables; Whisk tomato paste and broth, and pour into the pot; Add bay leaves, coriander, cumin, paprika, thyme, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 1.5 to 2 hours; Adjust seasoning and serve hot, garnished with parsley.

Traditional pork stew recipe for South Africans. Photo: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pork stew with tomato gravy

This is prepared with tomato paste for a nice consistency. Get the following ready:

Pork stewing meat

Pork goulash

Oil

Salt and pepper

Onions

Green chili

Ginger

Garlic

Meat masala

Tomato paste

Chutney

Meat stock

Bouquet garni

Carrots

Chopped tomato

Flat-leaf parsley

Direction for cooking

Brown pork in oil and season with salt and pepper; Sauté onions, chilli, ginger, garlic, spices, tomato paste, and chutney; Return meat, add stock and herbs, simmer for one hour; Stir in carrots and tomato, and simmer for 1-1.5 hours; Adjust seasoning and serve.

Juicy pork casserole

To prepare this, you need a large casserole dish; without that, a Dutch oven can cook everything. It is also not uncommon to use a mixture of chunky green and red peppers with cubed potatoes to enhance the deliciousness and help thicken your sauce. This is what you need:

Pork stew meat

Olive oil

Carrots

Green pepper

Onions

Fresh thyme

Bay leaves

Crushed garlic

Canned chopped tomatoes

Chicken stock

Flour

Grated cheese (parmesan or cheddar)

Method of preparation

Brown pork in olive oil and set aside; Sauté onions, carrots, and green pepper; Return meat, add garlic, tomatoes, bay leaves, thyme, and stock. Bake for two hours; Before serving, add grated cheese.

Peanut butter pork stew

This African stew features lean pork, sweet potatoes, and a subtle nuttiness from peanut butter, enhancing the sauce naturally. The rich colour comes from tomato paste and a blend of warming spices like curry, coriander, cumin, and cinnamon, with a hint of hot sauce.

The peanut butter pork stew is a variant of pork stew for South Africans. Photo: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Onion

Garlic

Curry powder

Ground cumin

Ground coriander

Cinnamon

Hot sauce

Peanut butter

Tomato paste

Chicken broth

Pork cubes

Sweet potatoes

Spinach

Lemon

Roasted peanuts

Cilantro

Cooking oil

How to prepare

Sauté onion, garlic, and dry spices; Add hot sauce, peanut butter, tomato paste, and broth. Turn off the heat; Add pork and sweet potatoes and pressure cook for 45 minutes; Release pressure, stir in spinach, and squeeze lemon; Serve with peanuts and cilantro alongside steamed rice.

Frequently asked questions

Some of the often-asked questions and the best-researched answers to them are discussed below:

What can be made from pork stew meat?

Spiced pork stew with citrus is a variant of pork stew that will leave a first-timer craving for more. Get these ingredients:

Pork loin

Fresh ginger

Beer

Oranges

Bergamot or sweet lemon

Red onions

Garlic

Bouquet garni

Juniper berries

Mustard seeds

Sichuan pepper

Cornflour

Olive oil

Butter

Salt and pepper

Close-up view of Phuket pork stew. Photo: Ratnakorn Piyasirisorost

Source: Getty Images

How to cook

Marinate pork in beer, ginger, and spices for 12 hours. Brown pork, add onions, cornflour, garlic, zest, and marinade. Simmer for 1-1.5 hours. Add citrus segments and cook for 5 minutes. Adjust seasoning to taste. Serve garnished with herbs of your choice.

What is the secret to good stew?

Creating a flavourful stew requires time and the right cuts of meat. Opt for collagen-rich, tough cuts like poultry legs or well-worked muscles from beef, mutton, or pork. Slow cooking dissolves connective tissue, yielding a lip-smacking sauce.

Brown the meat for a robust flavour base. For a vegetarian option, use pre-soaked legumes, ensuring they are fully cooked before adding acidity. When choosing stewing pork, opt for an economical mix of on-the-bone pork chunks, combining stewing pork with pork goulash for added richness.

Which part of pork is best for stew?

When buying stewing pork, select an economical combination of on-the-bone pork chunks; ensure enough meat in the variety packs. You may combine stewing pork with a portion of pork goulash to make your pork stew.

How do you cook pork and keep it tender?

Keeping your pork tender after cooking to the preferred texture does not happen after cooking but begins before cooking. Tenderise the pork using a meat mallet, tenderising marinade, or simply bringing the pork. The cooking process also matters; the preferred options are smoking, braising, searing, or cooking in a slow cooker.

Understanding what kind of traditional pork stew recipe to go for on special occasions is the secret to obtaining the best possible result. Depending on the number of expected guests, please choose the correct ingredient and method of preparation for their preferred pork stew.

READ ALSO: Easy-to-cook brownie recipe for South Africans to try in 2024

As published on Briefly, there are a lot of brownie recipes out there for you to try. Many people develop different recipe variations, making them even more enjoyable.

Whether you are going for the signature chocolate brownie recipe South Africa is known for or are interested in trying new things, one thing is sure: you will love the outcome.

Source: Briefly News