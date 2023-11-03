Perfect tender sirloin tip roast recipe: How to cook it

The sirloin tip roast recipe combines simple and affordable ingredients that make a flavoursome roast for any occasion. Do you want to host friends and family for dinner but do not know what to prepare? Then, read further to find out how to make a beef sirloin tip roast that deserves a chef's kiss.

A perfectly roasted beef sirloin on a chopping board with asparagus on the side. Photo: Lauri Patterson

Source: Getty Images

Sirloin's versatility means you can cook it in various ways, including baking, sauteing, frying and roasting. However, while this is the case, it remains crucial to get your measurements correct to avoid either over-seasoning or under-seasoning.

What kind of meat is the sirloin tip roast?

The sirloin tip roast is a boneless cut of beef from the hindquarters adjacent to the sirloin. Although it has natural flavours like most lean cuts, it can be tough to chew when not prepared correctly.

A recipe for sirloin tip roast

The recipe for a sirloin roast encompasses simple, affordable and easy-to-find ingredients. Below is the recipe for this flavoursome cut of meat:

Ingredients

Sirloin tip roast.

Olive oil.

Salt and pepper.

Fresh parsley.

Spices.

Garlic cloves.

Preparation method

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius and generously rub olive oil on the sirloin.

Mix your salt, pepper, fresh parsley, dry thyme, dry rosemary, and minced garlic in a bowl and ensure that the entire surface of the meat is seasoned.

Place the sirloin in a baking dish and roast for 40-45 minutes. Once time has elapsed, take the meat out of the oven to avoid over-roasting.

Rest the meat for a few minutes and serve.

Beef sirloin tip roast recipe

Alternatively, add different ingredients to make a mouth-watering beef sirloin tip roast. Here is the recipe to make sirloin tip roast with gravy.

Ingredients

Two tablespoons of olive oil.

1 (3 pound) beef sirloin tip roast.

One medium chopped onion.

Four minced garlic cloves.

Two cups of brewed coffee.

2 cups of water.

Two cubes of beef stock.

Six basil leaves.

One tablespoon of salt.

One teaspoon of ground black pepper.

Half a cup of all-purpose flour.

A 28-day matured beef sirloin served medium-rare with roasted parsnips. Photo: Diana Miller

Source: Getty Images

Preparation method

Pour olive oil into your pot and sear your roast for two minutes on each side once the oil is hot.

Transfer your roast to a plate and add minced onion and garlic. Thereafter, fry until slightly brown.

Return the roast to the pot and pour coffee plus 1 cup of water. Add beef stock, basil, salt, and pepper, and boil.

Transfer your roast to a serving dish and cover with foil.

Whisk half a cup of all-purpose flour and the remaining water in a bowl, then slowly pour the mixture into your roast pot to make a lump-free gravy.

Once cooked, taste and add salt if necessary.

How to cook a beef sirloin tip roast

Besides oven roasting, sirloin can also be grilled or pan-seared. In either of the cooking methods, it is essential to adhere to the required cooking time, as cooking the meat for longer can make it hard. For a medium-rare steak, grill your 1-inch sirloin steak for 4-5 minutes per side and rest before serving.

How do you make sirloin tip tender?

Preparing sirloin tip requires patience and not rushed cooking, which tightens the meat's muscles. For a perfectly tender sirloin tip, sear your cut of meat and finish cooking it in the oven. This finish will ensure that your meat is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

How should sirloin tips be cooked?

Methods of cooking sirloin tip all depend on the dish. If you are making stir fry, cut your sirloin into thin strips and fry them for a few minutes after seasoning to avoid overcooking.

Can you cook sirloin over hot coal?

Sirloin can be cooked over hot coal. Notably, it would be best if you made sure to wait for the coal to turn white before placing your sirloin on the grate to cook. The rule of thumb is to put your cooking grate at least two to six inches above the coal for the meat to cook through without burning.

What is a sirloin tip roast used for?

Sirloin's versatility allows for it to be used in a variety of dishes. Although it is famous for its tender steaks, this meat is also used for kebabs, stir fry, stew, fajitas, churrascos, and many other dishes.

Beef sirloin kebabs plated with raw onion rings and kosher salt. Photo: Vladimir Mironov

Source: Getty Images

The sirloin tip roast recipe given above is guaranteed to make your guests keep coming for more. Such can be the case only if you get the correct ingredients and measurements.

