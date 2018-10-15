Top 10 delicious pasta and mince recipes in South Africa
Pasta tastes great any time of the day. It is among the most satisfying meals for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. There are various types of pasta, from short, long pasta, sheet, stuffed, to dumplings. Below is a list of the top 10 mouth-watering pasta and mince recipes in South Africa.
Delicious food means different things to different people. That is why there are several pasta and mince recipes to choose from. Use what brings out the taste you love, and also remember that some take longer to cook than others, but all of them do not take more than 15 minutes.
Easy pasta and mince recipes
Do not worry about healthy meals to make for your family. Add mince pasta recipes explained IN this article to your weekly food timetable to help your family have a balanced diet. Below are ten different ways of preparing pasta and mince meat:
1. How to make lasagne with macaroni and mince meat
The cheesy mince pasta bake recipe takes 50 minutes or less to cook everything. Serve the meal when hot and make the meal more captivating by adding your beloved wine to the table. Below is a simple macaroni, cheese, and mince meat recipe for you:
Ingredients
- 500g of macaroni
- 700g of beef mince
- 100 ml of oil
- 3 onions (chopped)
- 4 sliced tomatoes
- 20ml tomato paste
- 1 diced green pepper
- 1 garlic
- 20 ml fresh oregano (chopped)
- Salt
- 80 ml of red wine
- 500 ml of milk
- Cheddar cheese
- 30g of butter
- 30 ml of cake flour
- 500ml grated mature or pecorino
- 2 whisked eggs
- 100 ml grated mature Cheddar cheese
- Baby tomato halves
Preparation method
- Preheat your oven to 180 °C. Ensure to grease an ovenproof dish with a non-stick spray.
- Heat the oil in a pan and stir-fry the chopped onions and garlic together. After a few minutes, add the mince and cook with low heat until done.
- The next step is to add the fresh oregano, salt and green pepper to cook for 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, tomato paste and wine. Simmer until the liquid in the pan is reduced by half.
- Add macaroni and mix, and then set aside.
- Separately heat the milk and set it aside. Melt the butter in another pan and add flour to stir. Remove the mixture from heat and stir in the heated milk. Once done, season it with pepper and salt. You can also add cheese and the whisked eggs as well.
- In stages, spoon the mince and macaroni mixture into the prepared ovenproof dish and pour over half the sauce. Repeat the procedure until done but end it with a layer of sauce.
- Scatter grated cheese on top and add the baby tomato halves. Bake the mixture for about 20 minutes or until they become golden.
2. Ground beef pasta recipe with no cream
You should try out the pasta or macaroni bolognese recipe. Serve it with sweet wine if the meal is only meant for adults. Add freshly blended juice for the children joining you at the table. Below is one of the easiest ground beef pasta recipes with no cream.
Ingredients
- 750g ground beef mince
- 500g of pasta or macaroni
- 1 chopped onion
- 3 chopped tomatoes
- 50g tomato paste
- 15ml sunflower oil
- Robertsons black pepper
- Robertsons Atlantic Sea salt
- 15ml Robertsons Spice specifically for mince
- 15ml Robertsons Italian Herbs
Preparation method
- Cook the macaroni or pasta as per instructions on the packet. Alternatively, put water in a pot and add at least 2 teaspoons of salt when it begins to boil. Add the penne pasta and let it boil for 10 minutes. Drain the water out of the pasta and set it aside.
- Heat oil in a pan and fry onions until just soft.
- Add mince and the Robertsons Spice For Mince and brown well.
- Add the chopped tomatoes, tomato paste and Robertsons Italian herbs and allow them to cook for 20 minutes.
- Season to taste with Robertsons Atlantic Sea Salt and serve with hot, well-drained pasta or macaroni.
3. Baked tomato and mince pasta recipe
It takes about an hour to prepare the baked tomato and mince pasta, but the delicacy is worth the wait. This mince pasta recipe serves four people and can help you save time.
Ingredients
- 1 packet of pasta
- 2 kg beef mince
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- 2 chopped tomatoes
- 2 sachets of KOO Tomato Paste
- 2 chopped onions
- 1 chopped red pepper
- 2 tbsp rosemary
- 1 chopped garlic
- 2 tbsp barbeque spice
- 1 litre of milk
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1 cup of grated cheddar cheese
- Chopped parsley
- 1 can of KOO Mild and Spicy Chakalaka
- ¼ cup sugar
- Salt and pepper
Preparation method
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Heat the olive oil in a pot and saute the onions with rosemary and red pepper until they soften.
- Add the mince and 2 tbsp of barbeque spice, then cook them for another 5 minutes. You can add water if necessary.
- Add the chopped tomatoes, sugar, and tomato paste, then cook for another 10 minutes.
- Then add the chakalaka and allow to simmer for another 10 minutes.
- Make the white sauce by melting butter in a separate pot, then add flour and stir until it combines. Pour in milk while whisking and cook over low heat until the mixture thickens.
- Combine the sauce with the macaroni and put half of it into the baking tin.
- Add the tomato mince and then pour over the remaining sauce and macaroni.
- Sprinkle over the grated cheese and chopped parsley. Bake for 30 minutes until it becomes golden brown.
4. Easy ground beef pasta recipe with no tomato sauce
Below is one of the easiest ground beef pasta recipes with no tomato sauce for four people. It is, therefore, perfect for a family of two adults and two children.
Ingredients
- A packet of macaroni, cooked
- 500 g beef mince
- 40 ml olive oil
- 1 chopped onion
- 1 chopped garlic
- 1 grated carrot
- 1 stick celery
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 20 ml chutney
- 60 ml chopped fresh parsley and oregano
- 100 g grated Parmesan cheese
- Fresh basil to garnish
Preparation method
- Cook the macaroni as per instructions on the packet. You can also put water in a pot and add at least 2 teaspoons of salt when it begins to boil. Add the penne pasta and let it boil for 10 minutes. Drain the water out of the pasta and set it aside.
- Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and fry the onion, garlic, celery and carrot for five minutes.
- Stir in the mince and fry until just done.
- Stir in the salt, pepper, herbs and chutney and allow to simmer for about 10 minutes.
- Stir the cooked pasta into the mince and then sprinkle the cheese on it.
- Garnish with fresh basil and serve when hot.
5. Spaghetti meatball nests
Regular cheddar or white cheddar works best for this meatballs and pasta recipe. You can bring out the flavour you love most by using your favourite cheese brand. Some people prefer vegan cheese because it also works perfectly.
Ingredients
- 250g spaghetti, cooked
- 500g beef mince
- A tin of chopped tomatoes
- 1 chopped garlic
- 500ml grated mozzarella cheese
- 15ml vinegar
- 5ml of sugar
- Pepper
- 3 whisked eggs
- 1 grated carrot
- Fresh parsley
- Salt
- Olive oil
Preparation method
- For the pasta, heat the tinned tomatoes, vinegar, salt, sugar and pepper together in a saucepan over medium heat and simmer for 8 minutes.
- Allow it cool for 15 minutes, then make it smooth puree. Put the cooked spaghetti in the cooled sauce and stir the cheese and whisked eggs.
- Pour the mixture into a muffin and use it to make meatballs. Each meatball should take at least 12 minutes to make.
- Heat some oil in a hot pan over medium heat, then fry the meatballs in two batches for a minute on each side until lightly browned because they will continue to cook in the oven.
- Top each spaghetti nest with a meatball and then press it in slightly.
- Bake for 15 minutes, then allow them to cool in the tin before loosening the sides with a knife and storing them in an airtight container in the fridge.
6. Mince pasta bake recipe
A traditional mince bobotie recipe makes one of the most classic dinner dishes in South Africa. Follow these guidelines to save time when preparing this unique delicacy:
Ingredients
- A packet of pasta
- 1kg lean beef mince
- 2 thick slices of white bread, remove the crusts
- 375ml of milk
- 20m sunflower oil
- 1 large chopped onion
- 10 dried and sliced apricots
- Almonds, raisins and garam masala
- Curry powder
- 60ml of freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 30ml Rhodes apricot jam
- 3 eggs
- 6 bay leaves
- Ground turmeric
Preparation method
- Soak the bread in 125ml of milk.
- Use a large frying pan to fry the onions until they become soft, then add the mince and brown.
- Drain any excess fat from the pan and add the Rhodes apricot jam, curry powder, lemon juice and garam masala.
- Simmer for about 10 minutes, then stir in the bread that is soaked together with the almonds, apricots and raisins.
- Season with salt to taste and simmer for another 10 minutes.
- Spoon the mince into a pot or casserole and place the bay leaves at the top.
- Whisk together the remaining milk and eggs. Add the turmeric while seasoning to taste.
- Pour the milk mixture over the mince and then bake in a preheated oven at 180 degree Celsius for 50 minutes until the custard is set.
- Serve with pasta.
7. Pasta with ground beef and tomato sauce recipe
Penne pasta with mince sauce recipe is budget-friendly. You will also love it if you need one of the best pasta recipes with ground beef and vegetables.
Ingredients
- A packet of penne pasta
- 1kg of lean beef mince
- Olive oil
- 2 chopped onions
- 2 chopped garlic cloves
- Fresh thyme
- 3 fresh chopped basil leaves
- 2 canned tomato sauce
- 1 teaspoon of sugar
- Fresh parsley
Preparation method
- Put water in a pot and add at least 2 teaspoons of salt when it begins to boil. Add the penne pasta and let it boil for 10 minutes. Drain the water out of the pasta and set it aside.
- Heat olive oil on medium heat, then add chopped onions and garlic.
- Cook for 5 minutes and stir, then add the fresh thyme as you season with salt.
- Add the lean beef mince and cook until the mince gets well browned.
- Add the tomato sauce, basil and sugar and let it simmer on low heat for 15 minutes.
- Lastly, add the penne pasta and sprinkle the chopped parsley.
8. Cheesy mince pasta recipe
A cheesy mince pasta recipe is one of those tasty pasta recipes. It goes well with blended juice and is perfect for weekends. The recipe takes a maximum of 30 minutes.
Ingredients
- A packet of pasta
- 500g of beef mince
- Olive oil
- Tomato paste
- 1 chopped onion
- 2 garlic cloves
- 4 chopped tomatoes
- Mixed herbs
- Half a cup of grated mozzarella cheese
Preparation method
- Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan and add onions and garlic to cook for 3 minutes over medium heat.
- Add the beef mince and brown for another 5 minutes.
- Add tomatoes, tomato paste, and the mixed herbs, then stir to combine.
- Reduce the heat to low, then add the pasta and stir. Cover and let it cook for 15 minutes.
- Check to see if the pasta has cooked after 15 minutes. Let it cook for a few more minutes if it is not ready.
- Sprinkle the cheese on top and cover for another 5 minutes until the cheese melts.
- Immediately take the pan off the heat and serve.
9. Creamy mince pasta recipe
Check out this beautiful creamy mince pasta and mushroom recipe. It is one of the easiest Italian recipes with ground beef and pasta because you only spend less than 20 minutes in the kitchen.
Ingredients
- 500g of pasta
- 700g beef mince
- Butter
- 1 chopped onion
- 4 garlic cloves
- 1 sliced mushroom
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- Salt and pepper
- Fresh chopped parsley
- Sour cream
- Half a glass of white wine
Preparation method
- Boil the pasta in a large pot with salted water as per instructions on the packet. Alternatively, put water in a pot and add at least 2 teaspoons of salt when it begins to boil. Add the penne pasta and let it boil for 10 minutes. Drain the water out of the pasta and set it aside.
- Melt the 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat in a non-stick frying pan. Sear the mince in batches until browned. Transfer the mince to a separate plate.
- Melt the remaining butter in a pan, then add onions and garlic and fry for 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook for about 4 minutes until they are tender. Add paprika to the mix.
- Add the white wine, let it cook for another 3 minutes, and stir occasionally.
- Return the mince to the pan and season with salt and pepper. Reduce the heat and ensure it is on low heat.
- Add the pasta to the pan, and garnish with the fresh chopped parsley.
10. Pasta/macaroni spicy mince recipe
Follow the following macaroni spicy mince recipe to make the most delicious pasta you have ever tasted:
Ingredients
- 500 g macaroni or pasta
- 600g lean beef mince
- 30 ml oil
- 1 chopped onion
- 2 chopped garlic cloves
- 2 chillies
- 2 sachets of tomato paste
- 1 can of chopped tomatoes
- 1 sachet of brown onion soup
- 2 cups of water
Preparation method
- Cook the macaroni or pasta according to the instructions on the packet. Alternatively, put water in a pot and add at least 2 teaspoons of salt when it begins to boil. Add the penne pasta and let it boil for 10 minutes. Drain the water out of the pasta and set it aside.
- Heat oil in a saucepan and fry the onions until soft. Then add the garlic and chillies. Fry for another two minutes and add the mince and fry until browned.
- Add the chopped tomatoes and tomato paste, then let it simmer for four minutes.
- Sprinkle over the powder of brown onion soup, and then add the water and stir.
- Drain the pasta and add a little oil.
- Pour the boiling-hot sauce over the pasta as you spread it evenly.
How do you make pasta with minced meat?
Use any of the following recipes to make delicious pasta with minced meat:
- Creamy mince pasta recipe
- Ground beef pasta recipes with no cream
- Cheesy mince pasta bake recipe
- Ground beef pasta recipe with no tomato sauce
- Pasta with ground beef and tomato sauce recipe
What meat goes well with pasta?
Any type of meat goes well with any kind of pasta. You should try serving your pasta with these types of meat:
- Beef
- Chicken
- Turkey
- Pork
- Tuna
- Lamb
- Shrimp
- Tilapia
- Salmon
What can I make out of mince meat?
You can use mince meat in a variety of dishes, including:
- Capelinai (mince meat and potato dumplings)
- Meatball burgers
- Meatballs with creamy mushrooms and mash
- Kofta burgers
- Spaghetti and meatballs
- Kofte burgers with spicy tomato sauce
- Meat pie
- Bacon with potato dumplings and mushroom sauce
What goes best with pasta?
Pasta tastes great when paired with these simple dishes:
- Cheesy garlic bread
- Broccoli salad
- Mushrooms sauce
- Peas sauce
- Spinach and cheese stuffed chicken
- Spring panzanella salad
- Brussels Sprouts
- Zucchini and tomato ragù
- Kale salad
- Tomato sauce
- Baked eggplants
Sauces turn pasta and mince dishes into entirely new dishes. It is possible to eat pasta every day as long as you are innovative with various sauces that will make you feel like you are eating different dishes. You can use the pasta and mince recipes above to create your speciality.
