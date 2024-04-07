Parrots menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

"Good food is sweeter when shared with good friends," and Parrots Restaurant ardently believes in this phrase. As a result, the Parrot menu and prices in South Africa accommodate that and offer diversity in its meals. These details explore the food and drink options on the menu.

Parrots Restaurant has five branches across South Africa and offers an ambient location for your fine dining experience. Its drinks section makes it an ideal date or hangout spot. These details of the Parrots menu and prices in South Africa give glimpses of the establishment's meals and price points.

Parrots menu and prices

Parrots restaurant offers starters, main dishes, breakfast options, desserts and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The Parrots main menu caters to healthy food options, meats and cheesy treats. The options also allow you to curate your perfect combo based on your tastebuds.

Starters and light meals

The Parrots menu has the following options in its starters and light meals section.

Menu item Price Menu item Price Focaccia (served plain or brushed with fresh garlic) R46.90 Spuds R87.90 Melted mozzarella cheese R69.90 Chorizo R89.90 Halloumi cheese R78.90 Edamame R69.90 Crumbled mushroom R89.90 Falafels R69.90 Jalapeno poppers R74.90 Squid heads R76.90 Mild peri peri style chicken livers R89.90 Calamari R79.90 Zucchini fries R27.90 Buffalo wings R79.90 Mussels R79.90 Snails R88.90

Baskets

Choose any basket options tabulated below on a bed of crispy chips served with your preferred sauce.

Menu item Price Crumbled chicken strips R95.90 Crumbled chicken strips and barbeque buffalo wings R105.90 Barbeque buffalo wings and ribs R129.90 Seafood basket R129.90 Fried halloumi cubes and crumbled mushrooms R89.90

Enjoy any of the basket options served alongside any of these sauces:

Cheese

Creamy garlic

Mushroom

Sweet chilli

Tartar

Pepper

Creamy lemon butter

Homemade barbeque sauce

Parrots comeback

Prego

Wraps

Enjoy wraps made from whole wheat and a decent filling of meats, vegetables, cheese and sauces.

Menu item Price Short rib wrap R108.90 Cajun chicken wrap R98.90 Steak wrap R106.90 Sparerib wrap R101.90 Health wrap R97.90 Korean sizzling beef wrap R99.90 Fried chicken wrap R96.90 Sweet chilli chicken wrap R98.90 Roasted chicken wrap R98.90 Tramezzinis R95.90

Toasted sandwiches

Toasted sandwiches

Source: Facebook

Order a toasted sandwich made from low GI wholegrain rye or ciabatta, served with a side of chips, a salad or vegetable crisps.

Menu item Price Cheese R56.90 Bacon, egg and cheddar cheese R75.90 Roasted chicken mayo R79.90 Mushroom, onion and cheddar cheese R71.90 Bacon, egg, cheddar cheese and tomato R80.90 Cajun chicken, peppadew and mozzarella cheese R81.90 Hickory ham, cheddar cheese and tomato R82.90 Bacon, avo and feta cheese R84.90 Mince and mozzarella cheese R84.90

Gourmet sandwiches

The Parrots menu for gourmet sandwiches has the following options. They come with a side of chips, vegetable crisps or a salad.

Menu item Price The club R116.90 Philly cheese R118.90 Chicken, mayo and avo R109.90 Gourmet salami R112.90 Short rib R147.90

Savoury pancakes

Savoury pancakes

Source: Facebook

The Parrots breakfast menu section offers two pancakes filled with your preferred fillings topped with a cheese sauce. This option is available for R88.90.

Nachos

Enjoy wheat-free Mexican tortilla chips with guacamole, jalapenos, sour cream and Enchilada sauce.

Menu item Price Classic R109.90 Pulled pork R124.90 Cajun chicken R122.90

Pies

The Parrots menu has these options for pies:

Menu item Price Classic pies R63.90 Gourmet pies R73.90

Loaded fries

Enjoy a filling portion of loaded fries with a choice of the following:

Menu item Price Bacon bits R98.90 Cajun chicken R108.90 Pulled pork R109.90

Salads

Salads

Source: Facebook

The salad section of the Parrots menu has these options to choose from:

Menu item Price Village Greek R96.90 Cajun chicken R116.90 Smoked salmon trout R149.90 Healthy quinoa R137.90 Chicken Caesar R123.90 Pesto quinoa R126.90 Falafel R114.90 Balsamic beef R132.90 Health chicken R121.90

Burgers

Burgers

Source: Facebook

The Parrots burger menu has the following options:

Menu item Price Menu item Price Classic beef R102.90 Halloumi and avo R128.90 Say cheese R119.90 Beef royale R133.90 Maverick R126.90 Camembert burger R122.90 Cuban crunch R130.90 Parrots No. 40 R179.90 The hashtag R145.90 Crispy Thai fish R118.90 Double pulled pork R135.90 Old School R134.90 Bunless R109.90 Texan burger R129.90 Beef prego R115.90 The ultimate shroom R94.90 Classic chicken R101.90 The big apple R136.90

Parrots pizza menu

Parrots pizza menu

Source: Facebook

Parrots restaurant offers the following options in its pizza section:

Menu item Price Menu item Price Regina R102.90 Milano R154.90 Beef supreme R131.90 Hot one R139.90 Three cheese R124.90 Chicken supreme R132.90 Roasted chicken R126.90 Bacardo R115.90 Margherita R89.90 Meat lovers R136.90 Super supreme R159.90 Chicken fiesta R136.90 Chicken delight R134.90 Sweet chilli chicken R128.90 Four seasons R115.90 Seafood R133.90 Chorizo R116.90 Pepperoni deluxe R118.90 Sparerib R126.90 BBQ chicken R130.90 Tropical R108.90 Cajun chicken and avo R130.90 Hawaiian R110.90 Veggie lovers R119.90

Pastas

Pastas

Source: Facebook

The Parrots menu prices for pasta are as tabulated below:

Menu item Price Menu item Price Penne Cas Tora R115.90 Penne alla Mexican R114.90 Alla Scoglio R159.90 Alla Mozambique R116.90 Chicken alla Boscaiola R113.90 Spaghetti Bolognese R106.90 Spaghetti Napolitana R78.90 Pasta Flambe Con Pollo R122.90 Creamy Pesto R119.90 Creamy salmon R139.90 Fettucine Alfredo R99.90 Macarrones Con Chorizo R121.90 Fettucine ala Pollo R108.90 Tagliata steak R134.90 Fettucine ala Supremo R115.90 Chicken Florentine R127.90

Grill combos

Grill combos

Source: Facebook

Parrots restaurant offers these grill combo dishes served alongside your preferred side dish.

Menu item Price Menu item Price Ribs and chicken R229.90 Skinny lamb chops (500g) R299.90 Ribs and rump steak R239.90 Skinny lamb chops (250g) R259.90 Ribs and wings R119.90 Oxtail R189.90 Rump and wings R209.90 Beef curry R139.90 Ribs and prawns R249.90 Beef Alforno R189.90 Ribs and calamari R209.90 Mixed grill R259.90

More grilled meals

These grilled meals are served alongside a side starch of your choice and vegetables of the day.

Menu item Price Rump (200g) R145.90 Rump (300g) R179.90 Fillet (200g) R206.90 Fillet (300g) R269.90 Spare ribs (300g) R165.90 Spare ribs (600g) R249.90 Tomahawk (800 g) R299.90 T-bone (350g) R179.90 T-bone (600g) R289.90 Club steak (500g) R215.90 Sirloin (300g) R174.90

Order an additional serving of your preferred sauce for R26.90.

Chicken

Chicken

Source: Facebook

The Parrots chicken menu also has these options to choose from. The serving comes with your preferred starch.

Menu item Price 1/4 chicken leg combo R229.90 Chicken cordon bleu R154.90 Chicken breasts R125.90 Health grill R115.90 Buffalo wings 12 wings | 18 wings | 24 wings R149.90 | R194.90 | R239.90 Chicken schnitzel | Single Doble |Add Avo R129.90 | R169.90 | R18.90 Spring chicken Half | Full R115.90 | R166.90

Seafood

The options on the seafood section of the Parrots menu include:

Menu item Price Falkland calamari tubes R169.90 Hake R119.90 Prawns and calamari R209.90 Hake and calamari R159.90 Queen prawns 6 | 9 | 12 R179.90 | R239.90 | R290.90 Platter for 1 R234.90 Vegetable stir fry R92.90 Sweet soy chicken R129.90 Sesame beef R139.90 Prawn and calamari R179.90

Belgian waffles

Order any of these tasty waffles serves with ice cream and delicious toppings.

Menu item Price Menu item Price Golden waffle R48.90 S'mores R62.90 Peppermint crisp R55.90 Nutella R69.90 Oreo cookie love R64.90 Ferrero Rocher R69.90 Salted caramel and pecan nut R64.90 Sour cherry R67.90 Peanut butter and banana R57.90 White chocolate R67.90 Bar one R58.90 Blueberry R67.90

Something sweet

Something sweet

Source: Facebook

The Parrots dessert menu has the following options:

Menu item Price Decadent triple chocolate brownie R57.90 Homemade cakelettes R65.90 Giant flapjack stack R60.90 Homemade muffins R52.90 Gourmet muffins R54.90 Add cheddar cheese R15.90 Choc nut sundae R47.90 Ice cream and chocolate sauce R39.90

Traditional breakfast

The traditional Parrots breakfast menu offers the following options:

Menu item Price Menu item Price The Griller R76.90 Budget breakfast R43.90 Farmhouse breakfast R64.90 Parrots breakfast R134.90 Hash breakfast R61.90 Executive breakfast R163.90 British classic R77.90 Bockwurst breakfast R76.90 House classic R56.90 Exotic sunset R51.90 Chicken livers on toast R77.90 Classic banting R69.90

Top up

Top up your preferred Parrots breakfast menu with any of these options:

Menu item Price Menu item Price Avo R18.90 Savoury mince R40 Hash brown R19.90 Egg R8.90.90 Rosti burger R31.90 Small chips R24.90 Bacon rashers (3) R23.90 Large chips R39.90 Frankfurter R19.90 Cheese griller R27.90 Bockwurst R27.90 French toast R26.90 Thin boewors R16.90 Flapjack R12.90 Kalahari beef patty R49.90 Jam (1 portion) R2.90 Scrambled eggs R15.90 Butter (1 portion) R2.90

Healthy breakfasts

The Parrots menu offers you the chance to order healthy breakfast meals, as shown below.

Menu item Price Breakfast health wrap R76.90 Health rocket bowl R79.90 Fresh fruit bowl R89.90 Omega bowl R129.90

Omelettes

Omelette lovers have the following options to choose from:

Menu item Price Fluffy three-egg omelette R49.90 Feta, cheddar and mozzarella cheese R95.90 Bacon, caramalised onion, rocket, mozzarella and cheddar cheese R98.90 Mild peri peri style chicken livers and mozzarella cheese R93.90 Smoked salmon trout, cottage cheese and capers R135.90 Chicken breast, baby spinach, mushroom, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese R93.90 Spinach, feta, tomato and mushroom omelette R93.90

Smashed avo

Smashed avo

Source: Facebook

Lovers of smashed avo have the following options in the Parrots breakfast menu section:

Menu item Price Smashed avo R49.90 Smashed avo with bacon R23.90 Smashed avo with scrambled eggs R15.90 Fried egg and avo R63.90 Cottage avo R69.90 Smoked salmon trout R119.90

Bagels

Enjoy a toasted bagel with a choice of the following:

Menu item Price Chicken mayo and avo bagel R73.90 Bagel breakfast R77.90 Smoked salmon and avo bagel R129.90

Croissants

Treat yourself to any of these filling croissant options:

Menu Price Butter and cheddar cheese R50.90 Scrambled eggs, bacon, mozzarella cheese and tomato R81.90 Roasted chicken mayo, bacon, mozzarella cheese and avo R81.90

Gourmet breakfasts

Gourmet breakfasts

Source: Facebook

Order from any of these options in the Parrots breakfast menu section:

Menu item Price Bacon, banana French toast R72.90 Homemade muffins R52.90 Gourmet muffins R54.90 Giant flapjack stack R61.90

Milkshakes

The Parrots drinks menu has the following options for milkshakes.

Menu item Price Menu item Price Regular classic R41.90 Large gourmet R62.90 Regular classic (double thick) R51.90 Large double thick gourmet R71.90 Large classic R49.90 Regular delectable R59.90 Large classic (double thick) R59.90 Regular double thick delectable R71.90 Regular gourmet R53.90 Large delectable R65.90 Regular double thick gourmet R64.90 Large double thick, delectable R77.90

Hot drinks

Hot drinks

Source: Facebook

The Parrots menu for drinks offers the following hot beverages:

Menu item Price Menu item Price Filler coffee Regular | Mug R24.90 | R33.90 Cafe latte R36.90 Filler coffee refill Regular | Mug R20.90 | R25.90 Red latte R41.90 Americano Regular | Mug R32.90 | R36.90 Gourmet latte R42.90 Regular cappuccino Regular | Mug R29.90 | R36.90 Hot chocolate R35.90 Red cappuccino Regular | Mug R32.90 | R41.90 Milo R36.90 Regular flat white cappuccino R31.90 Chai tea R40.90 Single espresso R23.90 Dirty chai tea R47.90 Double espresso R27.90 Five roses or Rooibos tea R24.90 Mochaccino R40.90 Lemon, green, chamomile, Earl Grey or peppermint tea R42.90

Parrots restaurant menu specials

Parrots restaurant menu also has special offers applicable to its five branches on special stipulated days apart from school, public holidays, and Valentine's Day. The Parrots menu specials are:

R89.95 for all the pasta dishes, except seafood pasta dishes on Mondays to Thursdays.

R99.95 for all pizzas, except seafood pizzas, on Mondays to Thursdays.

A 40% discount on everything on the Parrots sushi menu, excluding sashimi, sushi bowls and platters. This offer is available on Mondays and Tuesdays.

R56.90 for all the options in the Parrots cocktail menu. This offer runs on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Parrots menu and prices in South Africa give glimpses of the establishment's culinary diversity. It also provides price points for meals and drinks.

