Parrots menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Parrots menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

by  Priscillah Mueni

"Good food is sweeter when shared with good friends," and Parrots Restaurant ardently believes in this phrase. As a result, the Parrot menu and prices in South Africa accommodate that and offer diversity in its meals. These details explore the food and drink options on the menu.

Parrots Restaurant menu
Parrots South Africa menu and prices.
Source: Facebook

Parrots Restaurant has five branches across South Africa and offers an ambient location for your fine dining experience. Its drinks section makes it an ideal date or hangout spot. These details of the Parrots menu and prices in South Africa give glimpses of the establishment's meals and price points.

Parrots menu and prices

Parrots restaurant offers starters, main dishes, breakfast options, desserts and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The Parrots main menu caters to healthy food options, meats and cheesy treats. The options also allow you to curate your perfect combo based on your tastebuds.

Starters and light meals

The Parrots menu has the following options in its starters and light meals section.

Menu itemPriceMenu itemPrice
Focaccia (served plain or brushed with fresh garlic) R46.90SpudsR87.90
Melted mozzarella cheese R69.90Chorizo R89.90
Halloumi cheese R78.90EdamameR69.90
Crumbled mushroom R89.90Falafels R69.90
Jalapeno poppersR74.90Squid heads R76.90
Mild peri peri style chicken livers R89.90Calamari R79.90
Zucchini fries R27.90Buffalo wings R79.90
Mussels R79.90SnailsR88.90

Baskets

Choose any basket options tabulated below on a bed of crispy chips served with your preferred sauce.

Menu itemPrice
Crumbled chicken stripsR95.90
Crumbled chicken strips and barbeque buffalo wingsR105.90
Barbeque buffalo wings and ribs R129.90
Seafood basket R129.90
Fried halloumi cubes and crumbled mushrooms R89.90

Enjoy any of the basket options served alongside any of these sauces:

  • Cheese
  • Creamy garlic
  • Mushroom
  • Sweet chilli
  • Tartar
  • Pepper
  • Creamy lemon butter
  • Homemade barbeque sauce
  • Parrots comeback
  • Prego

Wraps

Enjoy wraps made from whole wheat and a decent filling of meats, vegetables, cheese and sauces.

Menu itemPrice
Short rib wrap R108.90
Cajun chicken wrap R98.90
Steak wrap R106.90
Sparerib wrapR101.90
Health wrap R97.90
Korean sizzling beef wrap R99.90
Fried chicken wrap R96.90
Sweet chilli chicken wrap R98.90
Roasted chicken wrap R98.90
Tramezzinis R95.90

Toasted sandwiches

Parrots sandwiches
Parrots sandwich menu and prices.
Source: Facebook

Order a toasted sandwich made from low GI wholegrain rye or ciabatta, served with a side of chips, a salad or vegetable crisps.

Menu itemPrice
Cheese R56.90
Bacon, egg and cheddar cheese R75.90
Roasted chicken mayo R79.90
Mushroom, onion and cheddar cheeseR71.90
Bacon, egg, cheddar cheese and tomato R80.90
Cajun chicken, peppadew and mozzarella cheese R81.90
Hickory ham, cheddar cheese and tomato R82.90
Bacon, avo and feta cheese R84.90
Mince and mozzarella cheese R84.90

Gourmet sandwiches

The Parrots menu for gourmet sandwiches has the following options. They come with a side of chips, vegetable crisps or a salad.

Menu itemPrice
The clubR116.90
Philly cheeseR118.90
Chicken, mayo and avoR109.90
Gourmet salami R112.90
Short rib R147.90

Savoury pancakes

Parrots breakfast menu
Parrots breakfast menu options and prices.
Source: Facebook

The Parrots breakfast menu section offers two pancakes filled with your preferred fillings topped with a cheese sauce. This option is available for R88.90.

Nachos

Enjoy wheat-free Mexican tortilla chips with guacamole, jalapenos, sour cream and Enchilada sauce.

Menu itemPrice
Classic R109.90
Pulled porkR124.90
Cajun chicken R122.90

Pies

The Parrots menu has these options for pies:

Menu itemPrice
Classic pies R63.90
Gourmet piesR73.90

Loaded fries

Enjoy a filling portion of loaded fries with a choice of the following:

Menu itemPrice
Bacon bits R98.90
Cajun chicken R108.90
Pulled pork R109.90

Salads

Parrots salads
Parrots salads menu.
Source: Facebook

The salad section of the Parrots menu has these options to choose from:

Menu itemPrice
Village Greek R96.90
Cajun chicken R116.90
Smoked salmon trout R149.90
Healthy quinoa R137.90
Chicken Caesar R123.90
Pesto quinoa R126.90
Falafel R114.90
Balsamic beef R132.90
Health chicken R121.90

Burgers

Parrots Restaurant burgers
Parrots burgers menu.
Source: Facebook

The Parrots burger menu has the following options:

Menu itemPriceMenu itemPrice
Classic beefR102.90Halloumi and avoR128.90
Say cheese R119.90Beef royale R133.90
Maverick R126.90Camembert burger R122.90
Cuban crunchR130.90Parrots No. 40 R179.90
The hashtag R145.90Crispy Thai fish R118.90
Double pulled porkR135.90Old SchoolR134.90
Bunless R109.90Texan burgerR129.90
Beef prego R115.90The ultimate shroom R94.90
Classic chicken R101.90The big apple R136.90

Parrots pizza menu

Parrots restaurant pizza menu
Parrots restaurant pizza options.
Source: Facebook

Parrots restaurant offers the following options in its pizza section:

Menu itemPriceMenu itemPrice
ReginaR102.90MilanoR154.90
Beef supreme R131.90Hot one R139.90
Three cheese R124.90Chicken supreme R132.90
Roasted chicken R126.90BacardoR115.90
Margherita R89.90Meat lovers R136.90
Super supreme R159.90Chicken fiesta R136.90
Chicken delight R134.90Sweet chilli chicken R128.90
Four seasons R115.90Seafood R133.90
Chorizo R116.90Pepperoni deluxe R118.90
Sparerib R126.90BBQ chickenR130.90
TropicalR108.90Cajun chicken and avo R130.90
Hawaiian R110.90Veggie lovers R119.90

Pastas

Parrots pasta menu
Parrots pasta menu and prices.
Source: Facebook

The Parrots menu prices for pasta are as tabulated below:

Menu itemPriceMenu itemPrice
Penne Cas ToraR115.90Penne alla MexicanR114.90
Alla Scoglio R159.90Alla MozambiqueR116.90
Chicken alla Boscaiola R113.90Spaghetti BologneseR106.90
Spaghetti Napolitana R78.90Pasta Flambe Con Pollo R122.90
Creamy Pesto R119.90Creamy salmon R139.90
Fettucine Alfredo R99.90Macarrones Con Chorizo R121.90
Fettucine ala Pollo R108.90Tagliata steakR134.90
Fettucine ala Supremo R115.90Chicken FlorentineR127.90

Grill combos

Parrots grill combos
Parrots grilled meat dishes.
Source: Facebook

Parrots restaurant offers these grill combo dishes served alongside your preferred side dish.

Menu itemPriceMenu itemPrice
Ribs and chicken R229.90Skinny lamb chops (500g) R299.90
Ribs and rump steak R239.90Skinny lamb chops (250g) R259.90
Ribs and wings R119.90OxtailR189.90
Rump and wings R209.90Beef curryR139.90
Ribs and prawns R249.90Beef Alforno R189.90
Ribs and calamari R209.90Mixed grillR259.90

More grilled meals

These grilled meals are served alongside a side starch of your choice and vegetables of the day.

Menu itemPrice
Rump (200g) R145.90
Rump (300g) R179.90
Fillet (200g) R206.90
Fillet (300g) R269.90
Spare ribs (300g) R165.90
Spare ribs (600g) R249.90
Tomahawk (800 g) R299.90
T-bone (350g) R179.90
T-bone (600g) R289.90
Club steak (500g) R215.90
Sirloin (300g) R174.90

Order an additional serving of your preferred sauce for R26.90.

Chicken

Parrots restaurant chicken
Parrots chicken menu and prices.
Source: Facebook

The Parrots chicken menu also has these options to choose from. The serving comes with your preferred starch.

Menu itemPrice
1/4 chicken leg comboR229.90
Chicken cordon bleuR154.90
Chicken breastsR125.90
Health grillR115.90
Buffalo wings 12 wings | 18 wings | 24 wings R149.90 | R194.90 | R239.90
Chicken schnitzel | Single Doble |Add AvoR129.90 | R169.90 | R18.90
Spring chicken Half | FullR115.90 | R166.90

Seafood

The options on the seafood section of the Parrots menu include:

Menu itemPrice
Falkland calamari tubes R169.90
Hake R119.90
Prawns and calamari R209.90
Hake and calamari R159.90
Queen prawns 6 | 9 | 12 R179.90 | R239.90 | R290.90
Platter for 1 R234.90
Vegetable stir fry R92.90
Sweet soy chickenR129.90
Sesame beef R139.90
Prawn and calamari R179.90

Belgian waffles

Order any of these tasty waffles serves with ice cream and delicious toppings.

Menu itemPriceMenu itemPrice
Golden waffleR48.90S'mores R62.90
Peppermint crisp R55.90NutellaR69.90
Oreo cookie love R64.90Ferrero Rocher R69.90
Salted caramel and pecan nut R64.90Sour cherryR67.90
Peanut butter and banana R57.90White chocolate R67.90
Bar one R58.90BlueberryR67.90

Something sweet

Parrots dessert menu
Parrots dessert menu options.
Source: Facebook

The Parrots dessert menu has the following options:

Menu itemPrice
Decadent triple chocolate brownie R57.90
Homemade cakelettes R65.90
Giant flapjack stack R60.90
Homemade muffins R52.90
Gourmet muffins R54.90
Add cheddar cheese R15.90
Choc nut sundae R47.90
Ice cream and chocolate sauce R39.90

Traditional breakfast

The traditional Parrots breakfast menu offers the following options:

Menu itemPriceMenu itemPrice
The GrillerR76.90Budget breakfastR43.90
Farmhouse breakfast R64.90Parrots breakfastR134.90
Hash breakfast R61.90Executive breakfast R163.90
British classic R77.90Bockwurst breakfast R76.90
House classic R56.90Exotic sunset R51.90
Chicken livers on toastR77.90Classic banting R69.90

Top up

Top up your preferred Parrots breakfast menu with any of these options:

Menu itemPriceMenu itemPrice
AvoR18.90Savoury mince R40
Hash brown R19.90Egg R8.90.90
Rosti burger R31.90Small chipsR24.90
Bacon rashers (3) R23.90Large chips R39.90
Frankfurter R19.90Cheese griller R27.90
Bockwurst R27.90French toast R26.90
Thin boewors R16.90Flapjack R12.90
Kalahari beef patty R49.90Jam (1 portion) R2.90
Scrambled eggs R15.90Butter (1 portion) R2.90

Healthy breakfasts

The Parrots menu offers you the chance to order healthy breakfast meals, as shown below.

Menu itemPrice
Breakfast health wrap R76.90
Health rocket bowl R79.90
Fresh fruit bowl R89.90
Omega bowl R129.90

Omelettes

Omelette lovers have the following options to choose from:

Menu itemPrice
Fluffy three-egg omelette R49.90
Feta, cheddar and mozzarella cheeseR95.90
Bacon, caramalised onion, rocket, mozzarella and cheddar cheese R98.90
Mild peri peri style chicken livers and mozzarella cheese R93.90
Smoked salmon trout, cottage cheese and capers R135.90
Chicken breast, baby spinach, mushroom, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese R93.90
Spinach, feta, tomato and mushroom omelette R93.90

Smashed avo

Parrots breakfast menu
Parrots menu.
Source: Facebook

Lovers of smashed avo have the following options in the Parrots breakfast menu section:

Menu itemPrice
Smashed avoR49.90
Smashed avo with baconR23.90
Smashed avo with scrambled eggsR15.90
Fried egg and avoR63.90
Cottage avoR69.90
Smoked salmon troutR119.90

Bagels

Enjoy a toasted bagel with a choice of the following:

Menu itemPrice
Chicken mayo and avo bagel R73.90
Bagel breakfast R77.90
Smoked salmon and avo bagel R129.90

Croissants

Treat yourself to any of these filling croissant options:

MenuPrice
Butter and cheddar cheese R50.90
Scrambled eggs, bacon, mozzarella cheese and tomatoR81.90
Roasted chicken mayo, bacon, mozzarella cheese and avo R81.90

Gourmet breakfasts

Parrots breakfast
Parrots gourmet breakfast menu options.
Source: Facebook

Order from any of these options in the Parrots breakfast menu section:

Menu itemPrice
Bacon, banana French toast R72.90
Homemade muffins R52.90
Gourmet muffins R54.90
Giant flapjack stack R61.90

Milkshakes

The Parrots drinks menu has the following options for milkshakes.

Menu itemPriceMenu itemPrice
Regular classicR41.90Large gourmet R62.90
Regular classic (double thick) R51.90Large double thick gourmetR71.90
Large classicR49.90Regular delectable R59.90
Large classic (double thick)R59.90Regular double thick delectableR71.90
Regular gourmet R53.90Large delectable R65.90
Regular double thick gourmet R64.90Large double thick, delectable R77.90

Hot drinks

Parrots breakfast menu
Parrots breakfast menu options.
Source: Facebook

The Parrots menu for drinks offers the following hot beverages:

Menu itemPriceMenu itemPrice
Filler coffee Regular | Mug R24.90 | R33.90Cafe latteR36.90
Filler coffee refill Regular | Mug R20.90 | R25.90Red latteR41.90
Americano Regular | Mug R32.90 | R36.90Gourmet latte R42.90
Regular cappuccino Regular | MugR29.90 | R36.90Hot chocolate R35.90
Red cappuccino Regular | Mug R32.90 | R41.90Milo R36.90
Regular flat white cappuccino R31.90Chai tea R40.90
Single espresso R23.90Dirty chai tea R47.90
Double espresso R27.90Five roses or Rooibos teaR24.90
Mochaccino R40.90Lemon, green, chamomile, Earl Grey or peppermint tea R42.90

Parrots restaurant menu specials

Parrots restaurant menu also has special offers applicable to its five branches on special stipulated days apart from school, public holidays, and Valentine's Day. The Parrots menu specials are:

  • R89.95 for all the pasta dishes, except seafood pasta dishes on Mondays to Thursdays.
  • R99.95 for all pizzas, except seafood pizzas, on Mondays to Thursdays.
  • A 40% discount on everything on the Parrots sushi menu, excluding sashimi, sushi bowls and platters. This offer is available on Mondays and Tuesdays.
  • R56.90 for all the options in the Parrots cocktail menu. This offer runs on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Parrots menu and prices in South Africa give glimpses of the establishment's culinary diversity. It also provides price points for meals and drinks.

