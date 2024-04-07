Parrots menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
"Good food is sweeter when shared with good friends," and Parrots Restaurant ardently believes in this phrase. As a result, the Parrot menu and prices in South Africa accommodate that and offer diversity in its meals. These details explore the food and drink options on the menu.
Parrots Restaurant has five branches across South Africa and offers an ambient location for your fine dining experience. Its drinks section makes it an ideal date or hangout spot. These details of the Parrots menu and prices in South Africa give glimpses of the establishment's meals and price points.
Parrots menu and prices
Parrots restaurant offers starters, main dishes, breakfast options, desserts and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The Parrots main menu caters to healthy food options, meats and cheesy treats. The options also allow you to curate your perfect combo based on your tastebuds.
Starters and light meals
The Parrots menu has the following options in its starters and light meals section.
|Menu item
|Price
|Menu item
|Price
|Focaccia (served plain or brushed with fresh garlic)
|R46.90
|Spuds
|R87.90
|Melted mozzarella cheese
|R69.90
|Chorizo
|R89.90
|Halloumi cheese
|R78.90
|Edamame
|R69.90
|Crumbled mushroom
|R89.90
|Falafels
|R69.90
|Jalapeno poppers
|R74.90
|Squid heads
|R76.90
|Mild peri peri style chicken livers
|R89.90
|Calamari
|R79.90
|Zucchini fries
|R27.90
|Buffalo wings
|R79.90
|Mussels
|R79.90
|Snails
|R88.90
Baskets
Choose any basket options tabulated below on a bed of crispy chips served with your preferred sauce.
|Menu item
|Price
|Crumbled chicken strips
|R95.90
|Crumbled chicken strips and barbeque buffalo wings
|R105.90
|Barbeque buffalo wings and ribs
|R129.90
|Seafood basket
|R129.90
|Fried halloumi cubes and crumbled mushrooms
|R89.90
Enjoy any of the basket options served alongside any of these sauces:
- Cheese
- Creamy garlic
- Mushroom
- Sweet chilli
- Tartar
- Pepper
- Creamy lemon butter
- Homemade barbeque sauce
- Parrots comeback
- Prego
Wraps
Enjoy wraps made from whole wheat and a decent filling of meats, vegetables, cheese and sauces.
|Menu item
|Price
|Short rib wrap
|R108.90
|Cajun chicken wrap
|R98.90
|Steak wrap
|R106.90
|Sparerib wrap
|R101.90
|Health wrap
|R97.90
|Korean sizzling beef wrap
|R99.90
|Fried chicken wrap
|R96.90
|Sweet chilli chicken wrap
|R98.90
|Roasted chicken wrap
|R98.90
|Tramezzinis
|R95.90
Toasted sandwiches
Order a toasted sandwich made from low GI wholegrain rye or ciabatta, served with a side of chips, a salad or vegetable crisps.
|Menu item
|Price
|Cheese
|R56.90
|Bacon, egg and cheddar cheese
|R75.90
|Roasted chicken mayo
|R79.90
|Mushroom, onion and cheddar cheese
|R71.90
|Bacon, egg, cheddar cheese and tomato
|R80.90
|Cajun chicken, peppadew and mozzarella cheese
|R81.90
|Hickory ham, cheddar cheese and tomato
|R82.90
|Bacon, avo and feta cheese
|R84.90
|Mince and mozzarella cheese
|R84.90
Gourmet sandwiches
The Parrots menu for gourmet sandwiches has the following options. They come with a side of chips, vegetable crisps or a salad.
|Menu item
|Price
|The club
|R116.90
|Philly cheese
|R118.90
|Chicken, mayo and avo
|R109.90
|Gourmet salami
|R112.90
|Short rib
|R147.90
Savoury pancakes
The Parrots breakfast menu section offers two pancakes filled with your preferred fillings topped with a cheese sauce. This option is available for R88.90.
Nachos
Enjoy wheat-free Mexican tortilla chips with guacamole, jalapenos, sour cream and Enchilada sauce.
|Menu item
|Price
|Classic
|R109.90
|Pulled pork
|R124.90
|Cajun chicken
|R122.90
Pies
The Parrots menu has these options for pies:
|Menu item
|Price
|Classic pies
|R63.90
|Gourmet pies
|R73.90
Loaded fries
Enjoy a filling portion of loaded fries with a choice of the following:
|Menu item
|Price
|Bacon bits
|R98.90
|Cajun chicken
|R108.90
|Pulled pork
|R109.90
Salads
The salad section of the Parrots menu has these options to choose from:
|Menu item
|Price
|Village Greek
|R96.90
|Cajun chicken
|R116.90
|Smoked salmon trout
|R149.90
|Healthy quinoa
|R137.90
|Chicken Caesar
|R123.90
|Pesto quinoa
|R126.90
|Falafel
|R114.90
|Balsamic beef
|R132.90
|Health chicken
|R121.90
Burgers
The Parrots burger menu has the following options:
|Menu item
|Price
|Menu item
|Price
|Classic beef
|R102.90
|Halloumi and avo
|R128.90
|Say cheese
|R119.90
|Beef royale
|R133.90
|Maverick
|R126.90
|Camembert burger
|R122.90
|Cuban crunch
|R130.90
|Parrots No. 40
|R179.90
|The hashtag
|R145.90
|Crispy Thai fish
|R118.90
|Double pulled pork
|R135.90
|Old School
|R134.90
|Bunless
|R109.90
|Texan burger
|R129.90
|Beef prego
|R115.90
|The ultimate shroom
|R94.90
|Classic chicken
|R101.90
|The big apple
|R136.90
Parrots pizza menu
Parrots restaurant offers the following options in its pizza section:
|Menu item
|Price
|Menu item
|Price
|Regina
|R102.90
|Milano
|R154.90
|Beef supreme
|R131.90
|Hot one
|R139.90
|Three cheese
|R124.90
|Chicken supreme
|R132.90
|Roasted chicken
|R126.90
|Bacardo
|R115.90
|Margherita
|R89.90
|Meat lovers
|R136.90
|Super supreme
|R159.90
|Chicken fiesta
|R136.90
|Chicken delight
|R134.90
|Sweet chilli chicken
|R128.90
|Four seasons
|R115.90
|Seafood
|R133.90
|Chorizo
|R116.90
|Pepperoni deluxe
|R118.90
|Sparerib
|R126.90
|BBQ chicken
|R130.90
|Tropical
|R108.90
|Cajun chicken and avo
|R130.90
|Hawaiian
|R110.90
|Veggie lovers
|R119.90
Pastas
The Parrots menu prices for pasta are as tabulated below:
|Menu item
|Price
|Menu item
|Price
|Penne Cas Tora
|R115.90
|Penne alla Mexican
|R114.90
|Alla Scoglio
|R159.90
|Alla Mozambique
|R116.90
|Chicken alla Boscaiola
|R113.90
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|R106.90
|Spaghetti Napolitana
|R78.90
|Pasta Flambe Con Pollo
|R122.90
|Creamy Pesto
|R119.90
|Creamy salmon
|R139.90
|Fettucine Alfredo
|R99.90
|Macarrones Con Chorizo
|R121.90
|Fettucine ala Pollo
|R108.90
|Tagliata steak
|R134.90
|Fettucine ala Supremo
|R115.90
|Chicken Florentine
|R127.90
Grill combos
Parrots restaurant offers these grill combo dishes served alongside your preferred side dish.
|Menu item
|Price
|Menu item
|Price
|Ribs and chicken
|R229.90
|Skinny lamb chops (500g)
|R299.90
|Ribs and rump steak
|R239.90
|Skinny lamb chops (250g)
|R259.90
|Ribs and wings
|R119.90
|Oxtail
|R189.90
|Rump and wings
|R209.90
|Beef curry
|R139.90
|Ribs and prawns
|R249.90
|Beef Alforno
|R189.90
|Ribs and calamari
|R209.90
|Mixed grill
|R259.90
More grilled meals
These grilled meals are served alongside a side starch of your choice and vegetables of the day.
|Menu item
|Price
|Rump (200g)
|R145.90
|Rump (300g)
|R179.90
|Fillet (200g)
|R206.90
|Fillet (300g)
|R269.90
|Spare ribs (300g)
|R165.90
|Spare ribs (600g)
|R249.90
|Tomahawk (800 g)
|R299.90
|T-bone (350g)
|R179.90
|T-bone (600g)
|R289.90
|Club steak (500g)
|R215.90
|Sirloin (300g)
|R174.90
Order an additional serving of your preferred sauce for R26.90.
Chicken
The Parrots chicken menu also has these options to choose from. The serving comes with your preferred starch.
|Menu item
|Price
|1/4 chicken leg combo
|R229.90
|Chicken cordon bleu
|R154.90
|Chicken breasts
|R125.90
|Health grill
|R115.90
|Buffalo wings 12 wings | 18 wings | 24 wings
|R149.90 | R194.90 | R239.90
|Chicken schnitzel | Single Doble |Add Avo
|R129.90 | R169.90 | R18.90
|Spring chicken Half | Full
|R115.90 | R166.90
Seafood
The options on the seafood section of the Parrots menu include:
|Menu item
|Price
|Falkland calamari tubes
|R169.90
|Hake
|R119.90
|Prawns and calamari
|R209.90
|Hake and calamari
|R159.90
|Queen prawns 6 | 9 | 12
|R179.90 | R239.90 | R290.90
|Platter for 1
|R234.90
|Vegetable stir fry
|R92.90
|Sweet soy chicken
|R129.90
|Sesame beef
|R139.90
|Prawn and calamari
|R179.90
Belgian waffles
Order any of these tasty waffles serves with ice cream and delicious toppings.
|Menu item
|Price
|Menu item
|Price
|Golden waffle
|R48.90
|S'mores
|R62.90
|Peppermint crisp
|R55.90
|Nutella
|R69.90
|Oreo cookie love
|R64.90
|Ferrero Rocher
|R69.90
|Salted caramel and pecan nut
|R64.90
|Sour cherry
|R67.90
|Peanut butter and banana
|R57.90
|White chocolate
|R67.90
|Bar one
|R58.90
|Blueberry
|R67.90
Something sweet
The Parrots dessert menu has the following options:
|Menu item
|Price
|Decadent triple chocolate brownie
|R57.90
|Homemade cakelettes
|R65.90
|Giant flapjack stack
|R60.90
|Homemade muffins
|R52.90
|Gourmet muffins
|R54.90
|Add cheddar cheese
|R15.90
|Choc nut sundae
|R47.90
|Ice cream and chocolate sauce
|R39.90
Traditional breakfast
The traditional Parrots breakfast menu offers the following options:
|Menu item
|Price
|Menu item
|Price
|The Griller
|R76.90
|Budget breakfast
|R43.90
|Farmhouse breakfast
|R64.90
|Parrots breakfast
|R134.90
|Hash breakfast
|R61.90
|Executive breakfast
|R163.90
|British classic
|R77.90
|Bockwurst breakfast
|R76.90
|House classic
|R56.90
|Exotic sunset
|R51.90
|Chicken livers on toast
|R77.90
|Classic banting
|R69.90
Top up
Top up your preferred Parrots breakfast menu with any of these options:
|Menu item
|Price
|Menu item
|Price
|Avo
|R18.90
|Savoury mince
|R40
|Hash brown
|R19.90
|Egg
|R8.90.90
|Rosti burger
|R31.90
|Small chips
|R24.90
|Bacon rashers (3)
|R23.90
|Large chips
|R39.90
|Frankfurter
|R19.90
|Cheese griller
|R27.90
|Bockwurst
|R27.90
|French toast
|R26.90
|Thin boewors
|R16.90
|Flapjack
|R12.90
|Kalahari beef patty
|R49.90
|Jam (1 portion)
|R2.90
|Scrambled eggs
|R15.90
|Butter (1 portion)
|R2.90
Healthy breakfasts
The Parrots menu offers you the chance to order healthy breakfast meals, as shown below.
|Menu item
|Price
|Breakfast health wrap
|R76.90
|Health rocket bowl
|R79.90
|Fresh fruit bowl
|R89.90
|Omega bowl
|R129.90
Omelettes
Omelette lovers have the following options to choose from:
|Menu item
|Price
|Fluffy three-egg omelette
|R49.90
|Feta, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
|R95.90
|Bacon, caramalised onion, rocket, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
|R98.90
|Mild peri peri style chicken livers and mozzarella cheese
|R93.90
|Smoked salmon trout, cottage cheese and capers
|R135.90
|Chicken breast, baby spinach, mushroom, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese
|R93.90
|Spinach, feta, tomato and mushroom omelette
|R93.90
Smashed avo
Lovers of smashed avo have the following options in the Parrots breakfast menu section:
|Menu item
|Price
|Smashed avo
|R49.90
|Smashed avo with bacon
|R23.90
|Smashed avo with scrambled eggs
|R15.90
|Fried egg and avo
|R63.90
|Cottage avo
|R69.90
|Smoked salmon trout
|R119.90
Bagels
Enjoy a toasted bagel with a choice of the following:
|Menu item
|Price
|Chicken mayo and avo bagel
|R73.90
|Bagel breakfast
|R77.90
|Smoked salmon and avo bagel
|R129.90
Croissants
Treat yourself to any of these filling croissant options:
|Menu
|Price
|Butter and cheddar cheese
|R50.90
|Scrambled eggs, bacon, mozzarella cheese and tomato
|R81.90
|Roasted chicken mayo, bacon, mozzarella cheese and avo
|R81.90
Gourmet breakfasts
Order from any of these options in the Parrots breakfast menu section:
|Menu item
|Price
|Bacon, banana French toast
|R72.90
|Homemade muffins
|R52.90
|Gourmet muffins
|R54.90
|Giant flapjack stack
|R61.90
Milkshakes
The Parrots drinks menu has the following options for milkshakes.
|Menu item
|Price
|Menu item
|Price
|Regular classic
|R41.90
|Large gourmet
|R62.90
|Regular classic (double thick)
|R51.90
|Large double thick gourmet
|R71.90
|Large classic
|R49.90
|Regular delectable
|R59.90
|Large classic (double thick)
|R59.90
|Regular double thick delectable
|R71.90
|Regular gourmet
|R53.90
|Large delectable
|R65.90
|Regular double thick gourmet
|R64.90
|Large double thick, delectable
|R77.90
Hot drinks
The Parrots menu for drinks offers the following hot beverages:
|Menu item
|Price
|Menu item
|Price
|Filler coffee Regular | Mug
|R24.90 | R33.90
|Cafe latte
|R36.90
|Filler coffee refill Regular | Mug
|R20.90 | R25.90
|Red latte
|R41.90
|Americano Regular | Mug
|R32.90 | R36.90
|Gourmet latte
|R42.90
|Regular cappuccino Regular | Mug
|R29.90 | R36.90
|Hot chocolate
|R35.90
|Red cappuccino Regular | Mug
|R32.90 | R41.90
|Milo
|R36.90
|Regular flat white cappuccino
|R31.90
|Chai tea
|R40.90
|Single espresso
|R23.90
|Dirty chai tea
|R47.90
|Double espresso
|R27.90
|Five roses or Rooibos tea
|R24.90
|Mochaccino
|R40.90
|Lemon, green, chamomile, Earl Grey or peppermint tea
|R42.90
Parrots restaurant menu specials
Parrots restaurant menu also has special offers applicable to its five branches on special stipulated days apart from school, public holidays, and Valentine's Day. The Parrots menu specials are:
- R89.95 for all the pasta dishes, except seafood pasta dishes on Mondays to Thursdays.
- R99.95 for all pizzas, except seafood pizzas, on Mondays to Thursdays.
- A 40% discount on everything on the Parrots sushi menu, excluding sashimi, sushi bowls and platters. This offer is available on Mondays and Tuesdays.
- R56.90 for all the options in the Parrots cocktail menu. This offer runs on Mondays and Tuesdays.
The Parrots menu and prices in South Africa give glimpses of the establishment's culinary diversity. It also provides price points for meals and drinks.
