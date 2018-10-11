Top 5 tasty chicken wrap recipes that will make your mouth water

Chicken wraps come in numerous shapes, flavours, sizes, and fillings. This trendy wrap includes thinly sliced chicken strips wrapped in flour tortillas or any other wrap. With the numerous variations come other fillings, including avocado strips, vegetables, cheese, rice, and an assortment of fresh and ground spices. What are the best healthy chicken wrap recipes one can try today?

A delicious-looking chicken wrap. Photo: pixabay.com, @2SIF

Source: UGC

Whether you are looking for a light lunch or hoping to find new ways to prepare dinner, these simple chicken wrap recipes have you covered. In an average of 20 minutes, you will have your delicious meal ready to serve. So, what is the best way to make a wrap?

The top chicken wrap recipes in South Africa

While there are numerous beef wrap recipes in South Africa, the chicken varieties are less common. This is perhaps attributable to the widespread prevalence of cattle farming compared to chicken rearing. Still, here is a quick look at how to make chicken wraps in South Africa.

1. Simple chicken wraps

A simple chicken wrap served alongside meat and vegetables. Photo: pexels.com, @bam awey

Source: UGC

Wraps are supposed to be among the easiest meals to prepare. Their simplicity, flavour, and versatility make them the ideal quick-fix meal. Are you looking for some easy chicken wrap recipes? Here is a simple recipe to delight your friends and family.

Ingredients

A chicken wrap. Photo: youtube.com, @Recipes of the world (modified by author)

Source: UGC

¼ cup of lime juice

3 chicken filets

Black pepper for seasoning

Breadcrumbs

Four whole wheat tortillas

Mayonnaise

Olive oil

One sliced avocado

One tablespoon of salt

Three large tomatoes (chopped)

Two large onions (chopped)

Preparation

Season the filets with black pepper and salt on all sides, then coat them in breadcrumbs. Heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a cooking pan, and then fry the filets until they are golden brown on both sides. Once they attain that lovely golden brown, take them off the heat and slice them into thin strips (about a quarter-inch thick). Spread your wheat tortillas onto a flat surface and apply mayonnaise on the top side. Layer the wraps with the sliced avocado pieces, the filet strips, chopped onions, and chopped tomatoes. Add more mayonnaise on the top of the fillings, and then roll the tortillas tightly. Squeeze some lime juice atop the wraps to give them more flavour.

2. Grilled spicy chicken wraps

A chicken wrap being prepared. Photo: pixabay.com, @ha11ok

Source: UGC

While a wrap is supposed to be simple, it does not have to be plain and boring. If you like the tastes of the different flavours and herbs, try out this amazing spicy chicken recipe.

Ingredients

¼ cup of olive oil

¼ teaspoon of dried chilli flakes

½ shredded green cabbage

½ teaspoon of cayenne powder

½ teaspoon of dried and crushed rosemary leaves

½ teaspoon of ground cumin

½ teaspoon of oregano

½ teaspoon of paprika

½ teaspoon of salt

1 cup mayonnaise

800 grams of fillets

Eight large whole wheat wraps (tortillas)

Four tablespoons of freshly cut coriander leaves

Six thinly sliced green onions

Two crushed garlic cloves

Two medium-size tomatoes, chopped

Two tablespoons of lime juice

Preparation

Mix the rosemary, oregano, paprika, cayenne powder, cumin, garlic, chilli flakes, lime juice, coriander leaves, oil, and salt in a large bowl. Add the fillets and stir until they are well coated. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate the mixture for half an hour. As you wait, shred the cabbage, tomatoes, onions, and some coriander leaves and mix them thoroughly. Season the mixture with some salt and pepper. Add some mayonnaise into the mixture and stir lightly. Preheat your grill to medium, and then place the fillets, letting them cook for about 5 minutes on each side. Spread your tortillas on a flat surface and layer them with the strips and the vegetable mix. Roll them up tightly and serve.

3. The sweet n' spicy chicken wrap

A sweet n' spicy chicken wrap. Photo: pixabay.com, @2SIF

Source: UGC

Sweet and spicy foods are the best of two worlds: the side of everything sweet and of everything spicy. By combining these two prominent flavours, one can make amazing wraps within a short time. Here is one of the best boneless chicken wrap recipes you can try.

Ingredients

¼ cup finely chopped seedless cucumber

½ cup mayonnaise

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

275 grams of baby spinach leaves

1 cup thick and chunky salsa

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon honey

1 kilogram of boneless chicken breast halves (cut into thin strips)

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 flour tortillas

ground black pepper to taste

Preparation

Spicy chicken wrap. Photo: youtube.com, @Sisi Jemimah's Recipes (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Make the dipping sauce: Mix the mayonnaise, chopped cucumber, honey, cayenne pepper, and black pepper together in a bowl until smooth. Cover the mixture and refrigerate for thirty minutes. Heat the olive oil in a pan on medium-high heat. Add the chicken strips, stirring until they start to turn golden and are no longer pink in the middle. Typically, this should be about 8 minutes. Add in the salsa, honey, and cayenne pepper and then reduce the heat to medium-low. Make sure to keep stirring until all the flavours have blended. This will take about 5 minutes. Warm each tortilla in a microwave for twenty seconds. Alternatively, you can warm them in a skillet or heavy-duty pan. Spread the tortillas onto a flat surface. Layer each tortilla with a spoonful of the cucumber-mayonnaise sauce, spinach, and a half cup of the mixture. Fold each tortilla about two inches and then roll it sideways. When it's about halfway rolled, fold the top downwards, completely sealing the filling inside the wrap. Your sweet n' spicy wraps are ready to serve.

4. Lettuce chicken wraps

A lettuce chicken wrap. Photo: pixabay.com, @schoolofeatinggood

Source: UGC

If you want to make your chicken wraps even more interesting, why not substitute the tortillas for fresh lettuce leaves? This is an even healthier option and easier since you do not need any steps related to tortillas.

Ingredients

1 head of butter lettuce

1 onion, diced

1 pound ground chicken

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon vinegar

1/4 cup tomato puree

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 green onions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Preparation

Preparing lettuce wraps. Photo: youtube.com, @Ashees cookbook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Heat the olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the ground chicken and cook until browned, stirring lightly throughout. This should take about 3-5 minutes. Make sure to crumble the meat as it cooks and then drain any excess fat. Stir in the garlic, onion, tomato puree, soy sauce, vinegar, and ginger until the onions become translucent. Stir in the sliced green onions and cook until tender. This will take about 1-2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon several tablespoons of the cooked chicken mixture into the centre of a lettuce leaf and serve.

5. Crispy BBQ chicken wraps

A BBQ chicken wrap. Photo: pixabay.com, @stenholtz

Source: UGC

Who doesn't like crispy BBQ? Well, why not bring this concept to your chicken wraps? Crispy chicken wrap recipes give you wraps with crunchier chicken filling compared to the soft ones found in most recipes. This is also one of the best cold chicken wrap recipes (if you are a fan of those) since it starts with cooked chicken.

Ingredients

1/2 cup barbecue sauce (use your favourite)

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1/4 cup red onion, chopped

2 cups cooked chicken, shredded into thin strips

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

5 large flour tortillas

Preparation

Put the chicken, cheese, onion, parsley, and BBQ sauce into a mixing bowl and mix thoroughly. Feel free to add more BBQ sauce if needed. Layer your tortillas with a ½ cup of the mixture. Starting at one end, roll the tortilla up, folding in the sides. Heat a skillet or heavy-duty over medium heat and add enough oil to coat the pan's bottom lightly. Once the oil is hot, place the wraps seam side down in the skillet. Cook, turning the wraps every minute or two until they are golden and crispy on all sides and warmed through. Serve immediately.

Who invented chicken wraps?

People native to Mexico, the Mediterranean regions, and South Asia have been eating wraps since around the 1900s. They are referred to as burritos in Mexico and come in different varieties. They are typically made from wheat flour wraps with fillings made from rice, beans, meat, cheese, and other ingredients.

What are other popular wrap fillings?

Besides the chicken, other common fillings are beef, mutton, fish, peas, beans, rice, green grams, cheese, and vegetables.

What do you eat with chicken wraps?

They are commonly served with French fries, garden salad, lemon bars, macaroni salad, or coleslaw.

What are chicken wraps made of?

This food item is typically made of a wrap made from flour and fillings that include thinly shredded chicken and other vegetables, fruits, spices, or grains.

There are numerous chicken wrap recipes in the world, all with slight variations in flavour, fillings, wraps, and preparation. The ease of preparation makes this food quite popular, both as a snack and a main meal.

