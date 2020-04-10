You do not have to go to the best restaurant to order tasty hot cross buns. An easy traditional hot cross buns recipe will ensure that you make the best buns for the family during this Easter period. The meal has significant meaning to Christians who believe in the crucifixion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This delicious meal will ensure that you mark the end of Lent in the best way possible. Follow these easy steps to create the best hot cross buns that ensure your family celebrates Easter in a great manner while staying at home.

Easy hot cross buns recipe South Africa

You do not have to worry about what you must have or the steps to follow to make delicious hot cross buns. The following easy process will guide you.

Ingredients

The following are the elements you will need to make the buns that can serve at least 15 people.

What you will need for the buns

Full-fat milk (300 ml and 2 tablespoons more)

Butter (50 grams)

Strong bread flour (500 grams)

Salt (1 tablespoon)

Caster sugar (75 grams)

Sunflower oil (1 tablespoon)

Easy-blend yeast (7 grams’ sachet)

1 beaten egg

Sultanas (75 grams)

Mixed peel (50 grams)

1 peeled, finely chopped and cored apple

Ground cinnamon (1 tablespoon)

What you need for the cross

Plain wheat flour (75 grams and extra for dusting)

What you need for the glaze

Apricot jam (3 tablespoons)

How to make buns

The following easy steps will ensure you get delicious hot cross buns.

1. Put 300 ml full-fat milk in a pan and place it on heat until it boils.

2. Remove the hot full-fat milk from the heat, add butter, and then leave it to cool.

3. In a bowl, place easy-blend yeast, caster sugar, salt, and strong bread flour, and then mix.

4. Make a hole at the centre of the yeast mixture and then pour in the warm milk, butter mixture, and one beaten egg.

5. Stir the mixture with a wooden spoon and then use your hands or a kneading machine to make sticky and elastic dough.

6. Place the elastic dough in a lightly oiled bowl. Cover the bowl with an oiled cling film and then leave the dough in a warm place for one hour until it doubles in size. Pressing the raised dough with your finger should leave a dent.

7. Add the sultanas, mixed peel, zest orange, ground cinnamon, and finely chopped apple to the dough. Knead the dough to get an even mixture.

8. Cover the dough mixture with an oiled cling film and leave it for one hour for it to double in size again. This process will also prevent the dough from getting a crust.

9. Cut the dough into even pieces (15 pieces in this case). Roll the pieces to make smooth balls and then arrange them on baking trays. Ensure you leave some space between the dough balls to allow for expansion.

10. Cover the dough balls will an oiled cling film or a tea towel and leave it them for one hour.

11. Make the paste for the cross by mixing 75 grams of plain wheat flour with five tablespoons of water. Ensure you add one spoon of water at a time to get the right paste thickness.

12. Place the paste in a piping bag with a small nozzle using a spoon. Create crosses on the buns by making lines along the rows as shown below.

13. Heat the oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Bake the buns for around 20 minutes on the middle shelf of the oven until golden brown.

14. Heat the apricot jam gently until it melts. Sieve to get rid of any chunks. Brush the warm jam over the top of the warm cross buns and then leave them to cool.

15. Serve with tea, coffee, milk, or as desired.

Hot cross bun recipe Q&A

Here are some questions and answers about making hot cross buns.

What is the nutritional value of hot cross buns?

Hot cross buns are rich in various nutrients such as proteins, fibre, carbohydrates, and fats. This makes them a great whole meal for the entire family during the Easter period.

What are hot cross buns made of?

This delicious meal has eggs, wheat flour, milk, butter, sugar, and different spices to enhance its taste.

What do hot cross buns taste like?

They have a spicy taste, which varies depending on the spices added during preparation.

Are hot cross buns like bread or cake?

They are bread because they are prepared in the same way bread is made. The only difference is that hot cross buns have spices.

What is the significance of hot cross buns?

There are several spiritual theories linked to these buns. They hold a special meaning to Christians who usually eat them on Good Friday, which is the end of the Lent period. This is because they contain dairy products that are not supposed to be eaten during Lent.

The cross, which is etched or placed on top of the buns, represents the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The spices used in preparation represent the spices used during the burial of Jesus.

