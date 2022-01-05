What happened to Young QC? Everything you need to know about the former rapper

Nowadays, it seems as though the craze for fame and validity within the entertainment industry would get an impatient individual in situations that would make them cherish their former life. The story of Young QC and his desperate attempts at gaining public attention led him into the walls of a prison. So, discover more about him here.

Young QC is a former Chicago born rapper and entertainer cooling his skin in a prison uniform. He kissed his future in the music industry goodbye when he orchestrated the murder of his mother because he wanted all of her money. So where is Young QC now?

Profile summary

Birth name: Qaw'mane Wilson

Qaw'mane Wilson Nickname : Young QC

: Young QC Date of birth: 1990

1990 Age : 32 years old (as of 2022)

: 32 years old (as of 2022) Profession : Former rapper, actor, and dancer

: Former rapper, actor, and dancer Famous for: Orchestrating the murder of his biological mother

Orchestrating the murder of his biological mother Birthplace/hometown: Chicago, United States of America

Chicago, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Current residence: Cook County Jail, Chicago. United States of America

Cook County Jail, Chicago. United States of America Religion : Christian

: Christian Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Height : 5 feet and 3 inches

: 5 feet and 3 inches Body build: Fit

Fit Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Parents : Jeffrey Todd Wilson and Yolanda Holmes

: Jeffrey Todd Wilson and Yolanda Holmes Marital status: Single

Single Previous dating: Dated several unnamed women

Dated several unnamed women Education: St. Mary of the Lake, Catholic Elementary School in Uptown, Chicago; and Senn High School in Edgewater, Chicago

Background information

The 5 feet 3 inches tall County Cook inmate was born in 1990 somewhere in uptown Chicago, USA. He was the only child of his parents and grew up mostly with his mother because his father got sentenced to jail for murder and arson in 1993.

Young QC's father is Jeffrey Todd Wilson, a street lord who was not afraid of tasking the most dangerous drug lord and punishing them for non-compliance. Unfortunately, his fearless attitude put him in trouble and eventually in prison when he decided to burn down the warehouse of a drug lord who refused to pay a weekly street tax of $500 to $1000.

Young QC's crime

Young QC's real name might be Qaw'mane Wilson, but his mom ensured that he had a proper upbringing. Young QC's mother, Yunae Holmes, was in her 40s before she met her untimely death at the hand of the most unlikely person. The woman was a well-known hairstylist and owned a salon popularly known as Nappy Headzsalon in uptown Chicago.

Most of her neighbours attested to her good heart and willingness to give back to society. However, her gruesome murder on the 2nd of September, 2012, came as a rude shock to her neighbours because they could not think of a single reason why anyone would want Yunae dead.

The event of the Young QC rapper mother's demise was a mystery at the time, but a few months later, the fog began to clear, and some sinister plots were unravelled. Young QC conspired with Eugene J. Spencer, his friend, to kill his mother. The only reasonable question after this revelation was the "Why?"

Sometimes in 2014, most news media carried the same headline, and it was something in the tune of "Young QC kills mother." Young QC's age at the time of his mother's death was 23 years. Some of the family members swore that Yunae Holme had always made sure that her son never lacked anything comfortable within her financial capacity. She got him a Ford Mustang aside from several other favours related to Young QC's job hunt.

As a family member rightly put it, Yunae Holmes tried to ensure the streets did not swallow her precious little boy. However, some other family acquaintances argued that Qaw'mane was an overpampered spoiled brat.

After much investigation, it was discovered that Young QC was eager to see his mother die because her continued living would delay the prospect of acquiring his inheritance, her life insurance money. Moreover, since the rapper was an only child, he would have been the sole heir to his mother's fortune.

Qaw'mane wanted to live a fast life, even though his mother made sure he was living a comfortable life. So, he called his accomplices, 22-year-old Eugene J. Spencer and Loriana D. Johnson, 23, to ensure his mother did not live beyond Sunday, 2nd of September, 2012.

Spencer did as told; he shot and stabbed Yunae Holmes at her residence in uptown Chicago. Not long after his mother's death, Young QC appeared at the funeral of a 15-year-old artist to support the movement against violence. He even casually referenced his mother's death as the work of a man whose singular purpose was to steal.

People began to notice Qaw'mane's lavish lifestyle immediately after Young QC mom's death. He pimped up his Ford Mustang, got other luxury cars, and posted them on his social media page.

Young QC's Instagram and YouTube pages were a beehive of a flamboyant lifestyle that included expensive shoes and lavish shopping. A video of him throwing some dollar bills in the air after withdrawing the said cash from an ATM went viral.

Young QC's new habit got him noticed by the legal authorities instead of the music industry. But, unfortunately, he was nabbed in 2014 and his accomplice, and they confessed to their respective roles in the murder.

So, what happened to Young QC? In 2020, a judge saw that Young QC was sentenced to 99 years in prison. His accomplice, Spenser, got 100 years.

Net worth

The topic of Young QC rapper's net worth had always been exaggerated even before he killed his mother to score financial points. His worth, until he went to prison, cannot be established.

Young QC is a testament to how human wants are insatiable and the self-discipline required for an individual to stay content and live within their means. There are two Wilsons behind bars, and the saying, "like father like son," has never been more vividly illustrated.

