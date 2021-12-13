Who is Patricia Southall? Age, children, wife, height, movies, profiles, worth

In recent times, Patricia Southall has been in the news because of the mutual decision she reached with her second husband to go their separate ways. The 49 years old mother of four children had been in her most recent marriage for about two decades, and it is only natural for some people to wonder who she really is.

Patricia Southall is plenty of things rolled into one; she is an entrepreneur, mentor, activist, author, actress, movie producer, spokeswoman, model, fashionista, and philanthropist. The African-American has seen it all in terms of being successful at work and in her marriage.

Background information

Where is Patricia Southall from? The 50 years old fashionpreneur was born in Chesapeake, Virginia, the United States of America, on the 17th of December, 1970. So, how old is Patricia Southall? As of 2021, she is 51 years of age.

Patricia Southall's parents are Henry and Mildred Southall. She has a twin sister known as Pam, and together they worked on the family farm bagging peanuts and cutting grass as young girls.

Pat, as she is fondly called, attended Western Branch High School before proceeding to study journalism at James Madison University.

Career

Pat always dreamed of being a model as a little girl, and she achieved that feat and even became Miss Virginia, USA 1994. She followed that up with a second position in the Miss USA pageant in 1994. This accomplishment shot her into the spotlight, and she took full advantage of it.

However, she started a career in activism, fashion, public speaking and even wrote Second Chances. Pat is very passionate about giving back to her society and runs charity organisations like Treasure You and PESC to impact the younger generation.

Patricia is also an actress with numerous movie credits; she has also directed some movies behind the scenes. Some of Patricia Southall's movies and TV appearances include:

Halfway Point

The Wayans Bros.

Beverly Hills 90210

Canal Street

Dr. Phil

The Talk

20th Annual Trumpet Awards

Praise The Lord: A Night of Amazing Women

ESPN Sportscentury

Good Morning America

Emmitt Smith: Celebrity Dream 2015

Who is Patricia Southall married to?

As of 2021, Pat has been married and divorced twice. The first marriage was in 1995 with famous actor and comedian Martin Lawrence. So, how did Martin Lawrence meet Patricia Southall? The lovebirds met in 1992 during one of Martin Lawrence's appearances on a comedy show known as Def Comedy Jam.

Lawrence was there as a sort of performer while Pat was employed in the office of L. Douglas Wilder at the time. One thing led to another, and the two became inseparable almost immediately.

They dated for about three years before getting married in 1995. Unfortunately, the marriage was shorter than their dating years as they settled for divorce two years later, in 1997. The union produced a girl child, Jasmine Page Lawrence, in 1996. Pat gave insight into her first divorce in her book, Second Chances.

Three years later, in 2000, Pat was at the altar for the second time, and this time, she was sharing vows with Emmitt Smith. Smith, Patricia Southall's husband in her second attempt at marriage, was a legendary NFL quarterback renowned for playing for the Dallas Cowboys.

Their union produced three children: Emmitt, Elijah Alexander, and Skylar Smith. Altogether, Patricia Southall's children are four. She is also a stepmom to Rheagen Smith, a girl from Emmit Smith's first marriage.

So, is Patricia Southall still married? No, she is no longer married. This was after Emmitt and Pat released a joint statement on their social media page announcing their mutual decision to go their separate ways, although no reasons were given.

Net worth

Patricia Southall's young days might have been riddled with working days on the family's farm, but she never let this put her down. As a result, Patricia Southall's net worth is estimated at $500,000. This fortune comes from a career in several endeavours.

Body measurements and appearance

Patricia Southall's height is approximately 5 feet and 4 inches, and she weighs around 110 pounds. Patricia Southall's eyes are dark brown and strike any onlooker as beautiful; she also has naturally black hair.

Patricia Southall might be going through a recent divorce, but she is no stranger to how it works since she had experienced it before. She and Emmitt Smith have agreed to continue to co-parent their children.

