A South African woman shared a TikTok video showing her weight loss journey using the banting diet

She went from barely fitting into a button-up shirt dress to wearing it comfortably in 3 months

A dietician, Palesa, advises against the banting diet for long-term weight loss and recommends a healthy lifestyle

A Mzansi woman took to social media to share footage of how she shed kilos in just three months.

Woman wows with weight loss

@simplysihle.za posted a TikTok video showing herself trying on a tight-fitting dress before embarking on her journey on the 14th of January. She is seen trying to fasten the buttons of the dress, which could barely hold the dress together.

The video then switches to show a slimmer @simplysihle.za wearing the very same dress that fitted her a lot better on the 20th of April.

"3 months, 6 days weight loss progress I do fittings for fun lately. The best decision was to start! ," the woman shared in her caption.

According to her post and comments, @simplysihle.za indicated that she used the banting diet to lose weight in a short period of time.

Dietician sheds light on the banting diet

Briefly News spoke to a knowledgeable dietician, Dietician Palesa, who shared that losing weight is hard but doable when following a healthy, sustainable lifestyle.

"I believe the Banting diet is not a long-term solution to weight loss due to numerous reasons. To name a few, according to what’s popularly known, it consists of high consumption of fat.

"As a dietician, I do not recommend anyone to eat high fatty foods as this may cause numerous health complications such as heart problems, diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol etc."

Palesa advises people to opt for a sustainable lifestyle change. They should consider eating healthy and nutritious foods high in fibre, omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, lean protein, drinking enough water, and regular physical activity.

"The main goal must always be optimum health and wellness, and this can be achieved by reducing overall fat intake, sugar, and salt while limiting alcohol."

Mzansi reacts to woman's weight loss journey

Many netizens were impressed by the woman's transformation and applauded her commitment to the lifestyle change. Others shared their opinions and views on the banting diet.

Sibu_Masango replied:

"Bengithi sonke siphuza uwohloza nje .:

user ninethousand said:

"That feeling of clothes fitting you well after you tried fitting before for a while is just priceless!!.. tht feeling is just priceless!!.. congratulations becoz i know it took alot of sacrifice!!."

Phumi

"Wow problem with banting I don't understand these lists green list, orange list."

Ntando replied:

"My only problem with Banting is the spice restrictions, and I don’t afford the Banting spices ."

OlunjuthandoCpt❤️ commented:

"Best feeling ever, kesana; going through the same sana, I feel attractive."

Lolo Mthimunye responded:

"I saw your pics on the banting group. Well done, love ❤️❤️."

u_Mbuzi commented:

"Manje uBeer uwuyeke ngampela! (So you've really given up alcohol)."

Mzansi woman loses weight in 1 month

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman had many netizens intrigued after sharing how she lost weight in just one month.

A TikTok video shared by @itumelengmmusi1 shows how the woman used to look before taking a weight loss mixture syrup in a brown bottle believed to be wohloza.

@itumelengmmusi1 then shows herself a month later, looking slimmer and with a flatter stomach.

