A South African woman took to social media to show off the results of her weight loss journey

A video shows how she looked before and after she went on the banting diet in which she lost 20kgs in three months

Many social media users flooded her TikTok post with positive comments and questions about the diet

Losing weight is not easy. It requires making changes to your diet, exercise routine, and lifestyle. This can be challenging, but it shows that you are disciplined and committed to your goals.

A woman transformed her physique using the banting diet.

Source: TikTok

A woman took to social media to show off her amazing body after committing herself to lose weight through banting, a diet encouraging people to avoid highly processed foods and eat more whole foods.

Woman reveals how well banting worked for her weight loss journey

A video shows Magcino Nzima (@_magcinozie) before she embarked on the weight loss journey and the results as she shows off a slimmer version of herself in high-waist skinny jeans.

When you lose weight, you may feel more confident and attractive. This can lead to a positive change in your self-image and how you feel about yourself. This can be said for our proud queen, Magcino, who also disclosed that she lost 20kgs in three months.

"Banting is really the girl she thinks she is. Never been happier," Magcino wrote in the TikTok post.

According to Very Well Fit, the Banting diet is a very low-carbohydrate diet that's broken into phases. The diet claims people should 'never ever' eat certain foods, like gluten and canned fruit. Experts recommend skipping this diet, as the overly restrictive guidelines can lead to nutrient imbalances.

Impressed social media users react with positive comments

Nthabiseng Phelane said:

"After how long do you start seeing results, I know our bodies are not the same but just an estimate nje because wow this is amazing ."

Loloe wrote:

I was also doing banting and lost 10kgs in a month, but my only problem was constipation which led me to severe piles, so I was forced to stop."

Letsobana commented:

"♥️♥️Banting is the best, honestly, looking good, loves."

KeitumetseM wrote:

"I also followed the Banting lifestyle since high school, n I’m still carrying on with it ♥️."

