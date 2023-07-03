A young woman took to social media to share video of her weightloss transformation with netizens

In the video, Zayaan is seen dancing and rocking several looks before the weight loss as well as after she shed the kilos

Many people were initially shocked but overall impressed with Zayaan's transformation and showed her love

Losing weight and staying in shape is on the agenda of many people nowadays.

One determined young woman and TikTok star, Zayaan left her online audience in awe after sharing a video revealing her weight-loss transformation.

TikTok Star Zayaan lost weight through calorie deficit and exercise. image: @zayaan4/TikTok

With the coming of the digital age, where sharing pics and selfies have become a routine, everyone wants to look their best. Apart from that, a fast-paced life with increasing competitiveness in every field also requires one to stay fit and healthy, News18 reports.

In the video, Zayaan is seen dancing and rocking several looks before the weight loss as well as after she shed the kilos, and the difference is striking.

According to Zayaan, she lost weight through calorie deficit and exercise.

A good rule of thumb for healthy weight loss is a deficit of about 500 calories per day, WebMed States. That should put you on course to lose about 1 pound per week. This is based on a starting point of at least 1,200 to 1,500 calories a day for women and 1,500 to 1,800 calories a day for men.

Although some peeps were a tad shocked, many of her followers were amazed by her transformation and took to the comments to commend and congratulate her.

dane commented"

"Either way, you're beautiful ❤️."

ROSE said:

"People trying to lose weight, and I am here struggling to gain ."

Mmabutsi responded:

"You did it. Congratulations."

sublime.moments_ wrote:

"Congrats, girl ❣️."

Margy M. commented:

"I didn’t even recognise you, I’m happy for you ❤️."

Obsessed.with.hoodies said:

"GOOD JOB, GURL ."

Zenani Shozi reacted:

"Love this for you, Z❤️."

Ndinah Amwaama commented:

"As long as you're happy, chomi✌️."

