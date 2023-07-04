A video of a young Mzansi woman taking a call as an angel in heaven has gone viral on social media

In the funny TikTok video, the woman asks the deceased politician for his details and record of his sins while on earth

After making note of the man's sins, she informs him that he will not be able to enter heaven and should get ready for the heat of hell

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A young woman shared a hilarious video showing her impersonating an angel put in charge to let in a deceased South African politician into heaven.

A woman denied a deceased politician into heaven. Image: @malosray/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman poses as angel taking an admissions call from heaven

A video posted on TikTok shows the young woman answering a phone call at Heaven's Gate and proceeding to ask for the deceased death certificate number.

The woman proceeds to ask for a record of the man's sins, to which he lists money laundering, tax evasion, corruption and loadshedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The woman explains to the man that his death policy doesn't cover the mentioned sins, meaning that she, unfortunately, cannot open the gate for him.your,

She sarcastically advises him to consider buying sunscreen because where he is headed is very hot.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Mzansi is notoriously known for having leaders who have corrupt tendencies.

According to Karam Singh, executive director of Corruption Watch, corruption manifests in various ways, from the illicit effort to accumulate power and authority to irregularly influence democratic processes to outright theft of resources through unlawful re-direction and accumulation of state assets.

Maladministration, fraud, nepotism and favouritism are among the top forms of corruption in South Africa according to BusinessTech.

Amused netizens react to the funny TikTok video

Mzansi peeps had a field day with post as they responded with jokes and banter at the funny video.

Lihlithemba Nala responded:

"Wait till he calls back and tries to bribe you."

Your_ favorite.blackGirl♡ responded:

"When she said loadshedding ."

Subilicious commented:

"DEATH CERTIFICATE NUMBER."

Shana_Mey replied:

"Best video I’ve seen today."

mphomoatshe said:

"I just love the fact that is a phone and a laptop at the same time.....Heaven is real."

Lizo Mbatha replied:

"Imma need the system to be offline for a bit! They must wait for the answer like we wait at home affairs and the traffic office ."

Mpilo Ngobeni‍♀️ wrote:

"Unfortunately "."

Acting public protector clears Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing

In another story, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa received some good news about the Phala Phala farm theft investigation.

Acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka released her findings into the controversial theft at Ramaphosa's Limpopo game farm and cleared the president of wrongdoing.

In her findings, Gcaleka stated that the allegation that Ramaphosa violated the provisions of the Executive Ethics Code was unsubstantiated, reports TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News