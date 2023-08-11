One woman showed people how much a flight attendant earns, and people had varying expectations about the pay

The TikTok creator who makes content of people's payslips finally got a submission from an employee in aviation.

Many people were fascinated as they discussed their expectations of how much flight attendants get paid.

A flight attendant's salary details spread awareness about the reality of their pay. One video received lots of attention as it got more than 36 000 likes.

A TikTok video of a flight attendant's 2019 payslip had people giving split opinions. Image: TikTok/@lifereset_za/Getty Images/ digital vision

There were hundreds of comments from people who thought the salary fell short of their expectations. Netizens were brutally honest about what they thought flight attendants would make.

Flight attendant salary fascinates viewers

@lifereset_za posted a payslip that she received in her direct messages. The video shows a flight attendant's total earnings were just over R25 000 before deductions. Watch the video below:

South Africans discuss flight attendant's salary

Many people admitted that they thought flight attendants would earn more. Other peeps argued that a salary of more than R20 000 is above average. According to Indeed, flight attendants earn from R15 511 per month.

FistosNtshangase said:

"I'm not impressed I expected like plus R30k."

mzimkhulubafana26 added:

"The comments always make me laugh. Those who take home of R20k is top 5% earners in SA. It is regarded being way above average."

Mel commented:

"l stopped working as a flight attendant for an international airline 13 years ago. That was roughly what l earned back then and should be more now."

Ziletu wrote:

"Imagine paying for parking at your work place."

machabaowen#sena remarked:

"Housing allowance R500 that is rent for Mkhukhu at Tembisa mos."

nokuthulazandilen disagreed:

"I expected less, this is impressive."

Online users curious about professionals' salaries

Many people are often fascinated by others' jobs. Netizens were amazed after they heard how much a doctor earns.

