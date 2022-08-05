Many South African domestic workers remain underpaid of their long labour hours and various duties

According to a report, domestic workers can earn as little as R2,929 per month for women and R2,797 for men

This is still below the national minimum wage, despite it being increased by 100% earlier this year

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

South African domestic workers play a vital part in the running of many homes. From cleaning, cooking and sometimes even caring for the children of the family – their roles and services make them invaluable.

However, be that as it may, many domestic workers are still severely underpaid, despite being brought up to 100% of the national minimum wage in 2022.

Despite their hard work day in and out, domestic workers remain underpaid in Mzansi. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

This is according to a key finding in the 2022 SouthSweep report on pay and working conditions for domestic workers, as reported by News24.

The report shows that the median earnings for domestic workers in South Africa are R2,929 per month for women and R2,797 for men. Childcare workers came in with the highest average at R2,997 per month on average with a median of five days worked.

These figures are still well below the national minimum wage set for domestic workers in the country, Business Insider reported.

The national minimum wage for each ordinary hour worked increased from R21.69 to R23.19 from 1 March 2022. For domestic workers, the increase in minimum wage was much larger, from a rate of R19.09 per hour – 88% of the national minimum wage in 2021.

Briefly News took to Facebook to ask Mzansi netizens whether or not they felt that domestic workers' salaries were fair in SA.

Check out some of the opinionated feedback below:

Sbu Maduna responded:

“Nothing is fair in SA.”

Jane Ncube commented:

“No. When has anything in life been fair? You just gotta keep hustling. Eventually, your hard work will pay off to those who recognise it.”

Wendy Nkosi replied:

“Not fair & they work hard some they even became mothers to their bosses's kids.”

Morena Latile wrote:

“No worker’s salary is fair. Unless you have acquired certain skills by going to uni.”

Nqunde Keo said:

“The only salary that is fair in South Africa is Members of Parliament Salary. The entire salaries in the country are not fair. My Salary takes a day in a Bank and is finished.”

Ls Ayat Soyana responded:

“As long as it's above minimum wage and both parties have agreed to such a salary. Yeah it's fair!!!”

The people of Mzansi gasp over payslip reflecting Salary of R3 566

In another story, Briefly News reported that the people of Mzansi were shocked rigid when they saw a screenshot of a payslip reflecting a salary of just R3 566… before deductions! Paying someone this is inhumane.

You used to be able to buy bread with coin money and now this simple food item has been promoted to note money. The price of living is ridiculous and salaries are just not cutting it.

Twitter user @DrPhomolo came across a screenshot of an alleged Pick n Pay employee payslip which reflected a gross (before dedications) salary of R3 566. Being slapped by the reality of this, the young woman turned to her people to ask if this is even legal.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News