Media personality Pearl Thusi took to Twitter to share a picture post, but this time it was a statistic about domestic violence in the country

Thusi captioned the photo with a broken heart emoji, expressing her feelings about the increasing number of reported cases of sexual assault against women in South Africa

Her followers flocked to her comments section to convey their sympathies and share their own heated thoughts on the topic

Pearl Thusi is concerned about the rise in the rate of women's abuse in the country. She has taken to Twitter to inform the public about the shocking statistics, given South Africa's horrible history of abuse.

Pearl Thusi is worried about the rising rate of domestic violence against women and children in SA. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

She posted a picture with the following statistics:

"41 695 sexual assault cases were reported over the past year. Happy Women's Month in the sexual assault capital of the world."

On Twitter, Pearl shared the following:

Pearl Thusi's followers react to the heartbreaking post

@DjChinaRSA said:

"Sad hey! However, remember that these are reported cases and some of these cases are not real sexual assault cases. Someone wanted money in the morning and they weren't ready to pay as the terms were not discussed prior. Is sad indeed!"

@p_patrikov wrote:

"Humble request: please use your arts and talents to voice your opinions on such. I think if a collective of you (celebs) even if a small number can do that it might change the game..."

@MothomosoSeth commented:

"You consider cases which were not reported, the number must be over double this."

@truth41754416 replied:

"These are the results of not believing that women need men's protection."

South Africa's battle with abuse against women and children has been so bad that President Cyril Ramaphosa has had to take drastic measures to combat it. In 2019, EWN reported that the president stated that government would ensure perpetrators of such violence don't receive bail or parole. A list of sexual offenders was to be made public, further reported EWN.

“We will strengthen the emergency teams at provincial levels which bring together the police, social development, health, justice and education to continue providing rapid and comprehensive to all forms of violence against women," said the president at the time.

