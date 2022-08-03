Lady Zamar took to Facebook to share stunning photos, but she received more criticism than compliments

Fans of singer Sjava were upset because of the serious abuse allegation she made against him back in 2019

Lady Zamara opened a case against the singer, but it was later dropped after it was presented to the National Prosecuting Authority

Lady Zamar has once again enraged Sjava's fans.

Lady Zamar is still taking the heat from Sjava's fans after accusing him of abuse allegations back in 2019. Image: @lady_zamar and @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

This comes after Sjava was accused of sexual assault by the Collide hitmaker in 2019. According to IOL, the horrific incident allegedly occurred in 2017 at a hotel in Thohoyandou following a concert.

Lady Zamar then opened a case at a local police station, which was then forwarded to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision, further reported IOL. According to the Sowetan news publication, it was then withdrawn after the docket was handed to a senior public prosecutor for a decision.

Sjava has been outspoken in defending himself against the allegations of abuse levelled against him.

“I am not a sexual offender. I have for years been advocating for (against) abuse of any kind, any shape or form, be it women or children abuse, even alcohol abuse,” said Sjava.

Now, whenever Lady Zamar posts something, Sjava's fans slam her in the comments.

Sjava's fans string of drags to Lady Zamar

@Mbali Loloza Phoswa said:

"I still remember what you did last summer, sonakali ndini"

@Blessing Tbotouch Letsoalo wrote:

"I wonder who are you planning to take down this spring.. Weeeh"

@Rethabile Rhee Bohloko shared:

"Our brother is no longer giving us the love songs because of u wena spring wena wena wena jou muurrr"

@Xolisile Tshaka posted:

"What you did to Sjava and Sjava's Fan club cannot be undidn't "

@Ichunu Elihle Ayanda also said:

"You can feel spring come but you never felt the pain you will cause with your lies for us KZN people."

@Vusi Ramatlhako replied:

"Let e speak for myself I'll never forget what you did to my brother shame on you"

@Moscow Khiba added:

"Free advice gents, don't you dare date her, she nearly put Sjava behind bars."

