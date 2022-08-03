Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai took to her Twitter timeline to clarify that she is not afraid to take criticism

This comes after a series of tweets accusing the LGBT community and Somizi of getting away with crimes such as sexual assault and abuse

Netizens have taken to her comments section to respond to the post, with some stating that she should not retract her points

Ntsiki Mazwai has humbled herself before the people of Mzansi.

Ntsiki Mazwai is taking back all the controversial statements she made in the past two days. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

This follows a series of tweets she sent out criticising the LGBT community. According to the poet, gay men must stop attempting to erase womanhood. Mazwai also claimed that gay men are getting the best of both worlds, with some identifying as women while maintaining their male privilege.

Ntsiki shared the following on Twitter:

A media personality and a proud gay man Somizi was also a hot topic on Mazwai's timeline. Briefly News previously reported that the controversial poet called out Somizi for his previous sexual assault convictions.

On Twitter, Ntsiki Mazwai shared the following:

A day after her venomous tweets, she stated that she is not afraid to learn and grow. She is not egotistical and values feedback from others.

Ntsiki shared the following on Twitter:

Netizens' reactions to Ntsiki's latest tweets

@SelloMakhura said:

"Never ever ever let them make u fold"

@SimmzLordowski wrote:

"We are all human if people make mistakes they should be educated and not cancel but sometimes people might be offended but that doesn’t mean you are wrong, you might apologize and find another way of telling your truth and the truth never changes."

@mboma29617767 commented:

"Don't fold... Your punches are connecting.. Don't you dare fold"

@NoChill4Hyaenas shared:

"As long as you don't engage in casualties of hate, phobia, divided SAns & wrongful accusations: the country needs healing and building not any more harm- now ezimbongi left u in the cold not so long ago and u had to cough out your "

@88mabilisa also said:

"I think we failing ourselves is saying that we are wrong,sifika sisito justify accountability. Worse eza with reasons n thats where we have lost the plot... It's like apologising and thereafter using but... Weee"

@sabelokazi replied:

"It also doesn’t mean that you’re wrong just because someone has a different view from yours. Siyakuzwa kodwa."

@mydumk added:

"That's your strength , I love you for your authenticity "

