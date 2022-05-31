A dismal pay slip set the people of Mzansi off as they do not understand how it is legal to pay someone this

Twitter user @DrPhomolo shared the Pick n Pay employee payslip reflecting salary of R3 566 in utter disbelief

While some understood that it might be a learnership stipe end, others did not care what it was as it is not liveable

The people of Mzansi were shocked rigid when they saw a screenshot of a payslip reflecting a salary of just R3 566… before deductions! Paying someone this is inhumane.

Twitter user @DrPhomolo could not believe her eyes when she saw what some poor soul earned.

You used to be able to buy bread with coin money and now this simple food item has been promoted to note money. The price of living is ridiculous and salaries are just not cutting it.

Twitter user @DrPhomolo came across a screenshot of an alleged Pick n Pay employee payslip which reflected a gross (before dedications) salary of R3 566. Being slapped by the reality of this, the young woman turned to her people to ask if this is even legal.

“Konje how much is the minimum wage? ”

According to Business Tech, the national minimum wage is now R23.19 for each ordinary hour worked. While the hours were not stated on the payslip, one cannot be sure what the totality of the situation actually is.

People of Mzansi lose their minds in the comment section, this is ridiculous

Seeing this angered many. Knowing how hard that person probably worked for this less than livable salary left many fuming. The comment section was quickly filled with emotion-packed responses and proof that this does not only happen at Pick n Pay – a sad reality.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@mafiwa2 shed some light:

“But this is a stipend from TLMA in the City of Tshwane, the leanership program was advertised last year with this stipend. It's a stipend, not a salary. I'm a little curious, are you then claiming you are underpaid?”

@MusaShamase dropped facts:

“R23.19 per hour = R185.52 per day for someone working 8 hours per day = R927. 60 per week x 4 weeks = R3 710.40. It should be above R3 710.40 per month because retail employees they work even on weekends. If the work on a Sunday or Public Holiday they must get double pay.”

@Rudzani04661535 is facing the same struggle:

@Mmasebotsana5 shared their payslip:

New domestic worker salary guidelines, SA government encourages employers to adhere to 20% increase

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Labour Department announced that an increase in domestic worker salaries would come into effect in March 2022, which it did.

Their new minimum wage will be R23 per hour. An estimated 900 000 people work as domestic workers in South Africa while the industry is recovering from a dip experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to eNCA, the new minimum wage for domestic workers represents a 20% increase from their current wage guidelines. Therefore, if employees adhere to the new minimum wage, then domestic workers should earn about R3 700 per month.

