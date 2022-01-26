The Department of Labour declared that in March 2022, new minimum wage guidelines for domestic workers would be implemented

The 20% increase will benefit an estimated 900 000 domestic workers in South Africa, who could earn at least R3 700 per month

People who cannot afford the increase will be allowed to get an exemption by applying at a labour centre

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Department announced that an increase in domestic worker salaries would come into effect in March. Their new minimum wage will be R23 per hour.

An estimated 900 000 people work as domestic workers in South Africa while the industry is recovering from a dip experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to eNCA, the new minimum wage for domestic workers represents a 20% increase from their current wage guidelines. Therefore, if employees adhere to the new minimum wage, then domestic workers should earn about R3 700 per month.

Labour Department encourages households to stick to new wages for domestic workers

The Labour Department has made provisions for those people who cannot afford the new increase in domestic workers' wages. People who fall in this category can approach a labour centre to apply for an exemption.

The department recommends that people either pay in accordance with the new wage guidelines or apply for an exemption to avoid legal action, BusinessTech reports.

Domestic workers' salaries are not the only wage increases earmarked for 2022. The national minimum wage will rise by an estimated 88% from March.

South Africans react to increase in domestic workers' wages

@parthurleonard remarked:

"More unemployment is coming.'

@JAHC1 shared:

"Makes sense, but employers should receive a tax break on domestic workers wages. This would be consistent with company law."

@witch_cass stated:

@DrMkhumbulo2 believes:

"Domestic workers must get at least 5k."

@winnievandenbe2 said:

"I agree with the increase. Our domestic ladies must be paid fairly. I just worry that many people cannot afford to pay a monthly salary any more."

@domesticworkers shared:

