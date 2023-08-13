A devastated man took to social media to reveal how his income was affected by the Cape Town taxi strike

The guy posted a snapshot of his payslip to show netizens the amount he earned, and his post went viral

Twitter users reacted to the post with mixed reactions, and many of them expressed their scepticism about his claims

A SA man shared how the Cape Town taxi strike affected his income. Image: @VUMatshaya

Source: Twitter

A hardworking man has brought attention to the impact of the Cape Town taxi strike.

SA man's income takes a hit

He showed how the SANTACO protest affected the amount of money he earned in August. To prove it, the guy posted a picture of his payslip on Twitter, but many people didn't believe him.

Payslip post goes Twitter viral

Tweeps questioned the authenticity of his claims in the comments section. They said that August isn't finished yet, so he might not have all his money for the month yet.

Some people argued that he might be getting paid weekly or fortnightly instead of just once a month like most employed people.

The tweet posted by @VUMatshaya reached over 402 000 people in just two days.

See the tweet below:

Tweeps attempt to unravel the truth behind the viral payslip

@AdvocateMpohla mentioned:

"But you also saved on transport costs, scarftin and other related expenses so the net impact is not fully reflected in your salary."

@MosaNtsalong asked:

"But it's the 11th or am I missing something?"

@Sandraboyce19 posted:

"My friend lost her job during the Durban July unrest. She is still extremely angry at the looters. She is unable to find work. Two friends closed their businesses because of looting."

@Mulumisi160056 commented:

"August end in three weeks, how have you gotten your payslip when you haven't even worked the next three weeks?"

@Sbuddahmlangeni tweeted:

"You get paid in advance? It's the 11th of August but you already paid for the month. "

@mzqunta stated:

"Not everyone that gets paid monthly zilima."

@Ladysbo2 added:

"Either a weekly or fortnightly earner. Very sad indeed."

