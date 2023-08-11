A young man showed people there what he went through before getting to lectures during the deadly Cape Town taxi strike

The guy studying at the University of Cape Town (UCT) followed instructions and made it to class despite the chaos in the city

Online users were invested in his adventure getting on campus when he scored a lift from a delivery driver

A young man took a big risk and went on campus during the taxi strike. The TikTokker made a vlog out of his experience.

A TikTok video shows a UCT student getting a ride from a truck driver due to the taxi strikes. Image: kamvaa_ho

Source: TikTok

People were fascinated as the video got more than 12 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from netizens who found the situation harrowing.

UCT student hitches truck ride

A young man in Cape Town @kamvaa_ho made sure he was studying despite taxi strikes. The gent caught a ride from a truck driver to get on campus. Watch the video below:

South Africa applauds UCT student

Many people thought the student's experience was daunting. Some admired his determination to study even during the protests in Cape Town. Read what peeps had to say below:

Remo said:

"It’s giving desperate for a distinction and stuff."

That Francois wrote:

"Kudos dude! You're gonna get so far in life with that amazing attitude and commitment!"

zee added:

"Ah no this is pretty messed up. I’m glad you found a safe solution."

hayley martin commented:

"I read the caption and knew this is UCT."

Natasha Abdurahman GUSHED:

"I love the ubuntu in times like these. did you see those people getting a lift with a horse?"

Cape Town descends into chaos

Briefly News reported that taxi drivers allegedly erupted in protests across Cape Town. The crisis came to a stop when officials agreed to release vehicles that were wrongfully impounded.

