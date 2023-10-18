A teacher from Mzansi recently revealed her revenge plans after discovering that a grade 11 student had stolen her phone

She chose to share her story on TikTok, explaining her unique approach to addressing the situation

Social media users expressed their disappointment at the challenges teachers have to confront in this day and age

A teacher shared a video on how a student stole her phone. Images: @mosebjadi101

Source: TikTok

A South African teacher was in a state of shock as she uncovered that a grade 11 student had stolen her phone.

Teacher gets robbed at school

The incident occurred at the school she works at, and she decided to share a video on TikTok. When she realised her phone was missing, TikTok user @mosebjadi101 decided to take matters into her own hands.

She revealed her plans for a unique and rather unconventional form of revenge. This incident serves as a reminder of educators' challenges in South Africa.

Mzansi share their thoughts on theft

Social media users are expressing their thoughts about a student robbing a teacher. This incident has sparked conversations among Mzansi peeps.

People flocked to the comment section and shared their views on this concerning event:

@Yayaa said:

"Make sure you cook that paper please! They can’t be tsotsi’s and not get dribbled by that paper."

@Zee commented:

"I'd be setting unprepared 15min tests every Friday."

@kickingitwithOara

"Mam increase those high order questions have no mercy on them."

@TWISTED MIND joked:

"Give them the wrong scope."

@Chris shared:

"Make question 1 difficult then when they don’t know it they’ll skip to question 2 sate on referring to question 1 marks allocation must be 50."

@Lesedi Ndadza laughed:

"I’m apologising on their behalf hle."

South African teacher hit by the reality of the salary

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about an educator working in South Africa who made a video about how she thought her life would be after graduating.

The woman admitted that she thought there would have been a lot more going on after starting her job as a teacher with a Bachelor's degree.

Many people commented on the video with their hilarious takes and advice.

