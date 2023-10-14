The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has exposed Matthew Lani who was masquerading as a doctor on TikTok

GDE confirmed Lani does not have a matric certificate and detailed his academic journey before he dropped out of Fourways Adult Centre in 2016

South Africans are stunned Lani managed to convince thousands of people on his socials that he was a legitimate doctor

A man staring at a cellphone in amazement and Dr Matthew Lani. Image: Stock Photo/Getty and @dr.matthew.lani1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

PRETORIA - The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has revealed that Matthew Lani, the bogus TikTok doctor is not a high school graduate, let alone a 24-year-old doctor, as he led his followers to believe.

Dr Matthew Lani academic history exposed

It turns out there's zilch evidence of Lani ever completing matric. Steve Mabona, the spokesperson for GDE, spilled the beans on Lani's educational journey.

Mabona said Lani started school in 2007 when he enrolled at Bordeaux Primary School in Randburg. But here's the twist, Mabona added that he struggled academically, so they decided to refer him to a special needs school.

Lani then attended Gresswold Learners with Special Educational Needs School in Kew, Johannesburg from January 2010 until September 2012, reported TimesLIVE.

GDE says Matthew Lani is a high school dropout

According to GDE, Lani later enrolled at Fourways Adult Centre in 2016 where he dropped out after writing three subjects as a part-time student.

“He only passed one of those subjects. Based on these records and further verified information at our disposal from Umalusi, we can confirm that Matthew Bongani Lani does not possess a matric certificate.”

SA stunned by fake TikTok doctor

Read some of the comments below:

Sibaya Mosa stated:

"He must apply for acting, finish and klaar."

Siyabulela Makubalo mentioned:

"You can’t strip a man of all his credentials like this."

Leontino Sambo shared:

"He did mention that he doesn’t have a matric but a college diploma from Cambridge University which is not in South Africa."

Djf Watchmen asked:

"How many government officials are in high positions without matric or any higher education certificate or diplomas? The current government led people to this because they are leading by example."

Dzivhuluwani Nemaramboni added:

"He has a birth certificate only that one."

Vusumuzi Mhlongo commented:

"Many members of parliament have no matric including DA leaders."

Woman shares how she fell victim to 'Dr' Matthew Lani's weight loss medication advice on TikTok

In another article, Briefly News reported that a South African woman, Tisoyaone Olibile, took to social media to share a video of how she fell victim to allegedly fake viral sensation doctor 'Dr' Matthew Lani.

In the TikTok video, Tisoyaone shows a clip of 'Dr' Matthew recommending acetyl-L-carnitine pills for weight loss. She shows how she bought the pills and is now left unsure what to do with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News