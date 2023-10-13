A South African woman was misled by a viral sensation doctor who claimed to have medical qualifications that he did not

The doctor recommended a weight loss pill that is indeed effective, but the woman is now unsure whether to take it due to the doctor's questionable credentials

The woman's story amused other social media users and some advised her to continue taking the pills as prescribed

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A South African woman, Tisoyaone Olibile, took to social media to share a video of how she fell victim to allegedly fake viral sensation doctor 'Dr' Matthew Lani.

A woman was left confused about what to do with pills recommended for weightloss by Dr Matthew. Image: @yaone_t/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman reveals she fell victim to 'Dr' Matthew Lani's medical schemes

In the TikTok video, Tisoyaone shows a clip of 'Dr' Matthew recommending acetyl-L-carnitine pills for weight loss. She shows how she bought the pills and is now left unsure what to do with them.

"What do I do with all these now? I'm not okay," Tisoyaone wrote.

Briefly News earlier reported that 'Doctor' Matthew Lani was cast into the spotlight after he claimed that he has a medical qualification from Wits University and is also registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), which proved to be false.

According to WebMD, L-carnitine and acetyl-L-carnitine are used to help the body turn fat into energy. Acetyl-L-carnitine is important for many body processes.

Longevity Technology explains that L-carnitine given in doses of 2000 mg or 2 grams daily is safe and well tolerated.

So it would appear that although the doctor's qualifications are questionable, the medication in question does indeed do what he said it does.

South Africans amusd by viral video

Many netizens are giggling at Tisoyaone's post admitting how she fell victim to 'Dr' Matthew's recommendations. Others told her that the medication in question does indeed work and she can continue taking it.

Opilawarakgadi commented:

"Complete the course."

Leely Khedama said:

"But they work!"

kay wrote:

"As prescribed... I also screenshot too."

Queen Madame P commented:

"But you bought these at a genuine pharmacy, so do not waste your money by throwing those away, they do work. He was googling for you guys, so continue."

Black-doll Mtshali said:

"They are helping, though."

Marcia_Chaoz wrote:

"The background song took me out."

merc commented:

"Went to Clicks for the losing weight one. They were out of stock every time I went there."

TikTokker trolls doctor for mispronouncing "pancreatic cancer"

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a video of a man throwing major shade at a doctor talking about the long-term health concerns of drinking Savanna cider has social media users laughing out loud.

A TikTok video posted by @kutlwanoseale shows him reacting to a video by a doctor, Dr Matthew M.D, speaking about how Savanna can contribute to health issues. But his pronunciation was less than professional.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News