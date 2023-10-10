A TikTok video of a man reacting to a doctor's video about the health risks of drinking Savanna cider has gone viral

A man called out the doctor in a humorous way, and his video has sparked a discussion about the importance of accurate medical information

Mzansi netizens have reacted to the video with humour and jokes, with some sharing their own experiences of being misinformed about health risks

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A man hilariously mocked a doctor for mispronouncing pancreatic cancer. Image: @kutlwanoseale/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video of a man throwing major shade at a doctor talking about the long-term health concerns of drinking Savanna cider has social media users laughing out loud.

Man hilariously calls out doctor for mispronouncing cancer

A TikTok video posted by @kutlwanoseale shows him reacting to a video by a doctor, Dr. Matthew M.D, speaking about how Savanna can contribute to kidney failure, high blood pressure, pantric cancer and oral cancer.

TikTokker @kutlwanoseale wasted no time to call out the doctor for mentioning 'pantric cancer' as he makes fun of the doctor for mispronouncing the illness; 'Pancreatic cancer'.

PAY ATTENTION:

Watch the funny video below:

According to Centres of Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol is linked to an increased risk of several types of cancer, including breast cancer, colon cancer, and esophageal cancer

Mzansi netizens react to video with humour and jokes

Netizens reacted with laughter to the TikTok video and also threw banter about the doctor's mispronunciation.

Baphiwe Lenkosi Zikhona commented:

"Pancreatic cancer sangabona bengimuthanda."

Sibo❤️ said:

"Pantric cancers is when you leave a lot of food in the pantry without packing well Hayi bhuti."

SweeV❤️ wrote:

"I surrender all and run out of words, let's go, I still believe that Dr Matthew is young and future is bright he can make it right."

seela_tsholo0 said:

"Not me googling "pantric cancer" knowing very well it doesn't exist ."

Phumla ItGirl commented:

"Ayi ayi."

Man uses Bajaj boot as portable cooler box for his Savanna in TikTok video

In another article, Briefly News reported that videos of the cute yellow Bajaj Qute vehicle have gained popularity in Mzansi as more and more people are seen driving the compact and economical quadricycle.

A video posted on TikTok by @andilezikhali100 shows a man opening the front-end boot of the car to show how he has used it as a portable cooler box, revealing ice and Savanna cider filled inside.

The men in the clip can be heard joking and laughing among themselves before opening an ice-cold cider and enjoying a drink.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News