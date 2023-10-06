A young woman revealed what happened to her when she decided to sneak out to go to groove

The woman was under the impression that she'd make it home before her dad arrived, but the bruises on her face indicate otherwise

The experience amused South African social media users, while others expressed concern for her

A young woman took to social media to share a video showing what happened to her after her father had caught her when she'd sneaked out to groove.

A woman received a lashing to the face after her dad found out she'd sneaked out to groove. Image: @yess.scotty/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman shows post-groove injury

A video posted by @yess.scotty shows her looking cute ahead of her night out before she revealed her bruised and swollen eye after her father had physically assaulted her.

"POV: You sneaked out and went to groove thinking you'll get home before your dad," the TikTok post was captioned.

The effectiveness of corporal punishment is a complex and controversial issue. There is no clear consensus among researchers, and the evidence is mixed.

Some studies have found that corporal punishment can lead to short-term reductions in problem behaviour. However, these effects are often small and do not last over time.

Additionally, corporal punishment has been linked to a number of negative consequences, including increased aggression, decreased academic performance, and mental health problems.

Netizens react with differing views to the video

Although a bit concerning, several Mzansi netizens reacted to the woman's experience with laughter and banter. Others felt sorry for her as they responded with comforting words.

Sinethemba Lethokuhle Gwaja commented:

"Siyabonga kuBaBa bakithi ."

L.U.S.A.N.D.A wrote:

"Sorry babe been there okubuhlungu kakhulu ukuthi ngaphinda‍♀️."

legodikgadii reacted:

"Angihleki."

aneleminniesaid:

"Ukshaye kancane ."

Aloha replied:

"Ngeke uphinde. Usebenzile uBaba ."

sesona commented:

"Triggered, I wasn’t even at groove. Still get flashbacks ."

Sam wrote:

"No way, physical punishment has never really worked. It just evokes fear and sneakiness."

Carly__K said:

"Bewuyaphi moyongcwele."

