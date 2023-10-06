Woman Shows Bruises on Her Eye After Dad Caught Her When She'd Sneaked Out to Groove, Mzansi Divided
- A young woman revealed what happened to her when she decided to sneak out to go to groove
- The woman was under the impression that she'd make it home before her dad arrived, but the bruises on her face indicate otherwise
- The experience amused South African social media users, while others expressed concern for her
A young woman took to social media to share a video showing what happened to her after her father had caught her when she'd sneaked out to groove.
Woman shows post-groove injury
A video posted by @yess.scotty shows her looking cute ahead of her night out before she revealed her bruised and swollen eye after her father had physically assaulted her.
"POV: You sneaked out and went to groove thinking you'll get home before your dad," the TikTok post was captioned.
The effectiveness of corporal punishment is a complex and controversial issue. There is no clear consensus among researchers, and the evidence is mixed.
Some studies have found that corporal punishment can lead to short-term reductions in problem behaviour. However, these effects are often small and do not last over time.
Additionally, corporal punishment has been linked to a number of negative consequences, including increased aggression, decreased academic performance, and mental health problems.
Netizens react with differing views to the video
Although a bit concerning, several Mzansi netizens reacted to the woman's experience with laughter and banter. Others felt sorry for her as they responded with comforting words.
Sinethemba Lethokuhle Gwaja commented:
"Siyabonga kuBaBa bakithi ."
L.U.S.A.N.D.A wrote:
"Sorry babe been there okubuhlungu kakhulu ukuthi ngaphinda♀️."
legodikgadii reacted:
"Angihleki."
aneleminniesaid:
"Ukshaye kancane ."
Aloha replied:
"Ngeke uphinde. Usebenzile uBaba ."
sesona commented:
"Triggered, I wasn’t even at groove. Still get flashbacks ."
Sam wrote:
"No way, physical punishment has never really worked. It just evokes fear and sneakiness."
Carly__K said:
"Bewuyaphi moyongcwele."
Source: Briefly News