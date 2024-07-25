“Eating a Dinosaur’s Leg”: Kids Adorably Pray Before Enjoying Chicken Feet

Two siblings were reminded by their mother that they had to pray before eating their chicken feet

The little daughter quickly gave thanks and told her mother (and convinced her brother) that she was eating a dinosaur's leg

The video received millions of views, with thousands commenting on the children's adorableness

Two little siblings adorably gave thanks before eating chicken feet. Images: @bohlaleandthato

Source: TikTok

A mother shared the precious moment her two little children prayed before eating chicken feet, despite them being convinced they were eating something else.

Using the handle @bohlaleandthato on TikTok, the children's parent handed each of them a chicken foot to eat. The kids (daughter Bohlale and son Thato) immediately started nibbling on the South African delicacy but stopped after their mother reminded them that they first had to pray for their tasty meal.

Bohlale adorably said a short prayer, no more than five words.

When the woman asked her son what he was eating, he shared that he was eating chicken but was quickly corrected by his older sister, who said:

"Eating dinosaur's leg."

The little girl was adamant that she was not eating chicken feet and even convinced her brother he wasn't doing so either. This, of course, got a laugh out of the mother, who was then told:

"Stop laughing like a baby."

Watch the adorable video below:

Siblings have netizens smiling

Thousands of social media users could not help but comment on how the sister and brother reacted when receiving the chicken feet and the quick prayer Bohlale delivered.

@petal_74 laughed and shared:

"Not Bohlale praying at 250km per hour."

@mizzlee_regalelle spoke about the little boy who was persuaded into thinking he was eating something other than chicken feet:

"One thing about Thato, he trusts his sister."

@munchieyy322 jokingly added in the comments:

"I can’t believe I’ve been deceived my whole life thinking it’s chicken feet."

@your_freak_mom said to the mom:

"I love how he imitates her and then looks at her for approval."

@shannonrunkel told the public:

"I absolutely love their manners, and their prayer was too cute for words."

Mom uses chicken feet to stop child from drinking baby formula

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a mother who did not want to spend lots of money on baby formula and used a unique way to get her baby off the bottle.

Unfortunately, the woman lost the battle, as she confessed in the comment section that using chicken feet did not stop her daughter. Nevertheless, social media users shared similar stories of their experiences with their little ones.

