A white woman made a chicken feet dish for herself and her husband but did not know how to eat the tasty delicacy

She first asked her husband to try the dish before she did so that she knew what it tasted like

The people online flooded the comment section with laughter regarding the woman's reaction to her husband eating the chicken feet

A woman was curious about how to eat chicken feet and asked her husband for advice. Images: @thecitymakoti / Instagram, @thecitymakoti / TikTok

Source: UGC

A married couple enjoying a meal together turned it into a humourous interaction after the wife asked for advice on eating one of Mzansi's favourite delicacies.

Content creator Anika Kungentando Dambuza recorded herself eating chicken feet with her husband. In the video she posted on her TikTok account (@thecitymakoti), the young woman asks her partner to eat the feet before she does so she can get an idea of the taste.

Anika, who made the meal for the first time, asks her husband:

"Tell me if it's done properly, and where do I bite first?"

After the gentleman takes a bite, Anika looks shocked and wonders if her beloved partner ate the bones. She is then reassured and takes a bite, exclaiming that the taste is not bad.

Nibbling a bit more on the chicken feet, Anika's husband likened it to eating chicken wings. Although the taste didn't bother the woman, she handed the delicacy to her husband and commented:

"I don't see myself eating this just because I know what it does. I like it, but I can't have everything."

Watch the video below:

Anika shared another video of herself preparing the chicken feet, which she ate with stir fry.

Netizens react to white makoti's reaction to chicken feet

Anika's video, well on its way to a million views, received positivity from social media users. While some found humour in her reaction to her husband eating the chicken feet, others shared advice on traditional Xhosa meals for her to try.

@ariel_emma___ laughed and said:

"The way she gasped sent me. You’re effortlessly funny, my love."

Xhosa TikTokker @yolisamaimela_ said to the content creator:

"I never thought of serving chicken feet with stir fry. I’d love to give you some traditional meal ideas to try on your series."

Not a fan, @phiwigumz shared:

"I could never. My fear of chickens is greater."

Commenting on the couple's reactions, @thepartytribebysajana laughingly wrote:

"He was just so calm, and she was so shocked."

White makoti uses a hot pot to iron clothes

In a related article, Briefly News reported about another makoti who surprised her husband by ironing her clothing using a hot pot instead of an iron.

The husband, shocked and amused by his wife's actions, shared that his wife used to judge him for this ironing method.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News