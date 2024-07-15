A wife shared that her husband spoiled her when he gave her cake after his night out with the guys

The sweet treat, a delicious slice of red velvet cake, came in a plastic butter container

Social media users cracked jokes at the sight of the cake, playfully likening the husband's gesture to an infamous cheating scandal

A man brought his wife cake after spending time with the gents. Images: @nwa_dumezulu

Source: TikTok

A local woman shared that after her husband enjoyed a night out with his friends, he had her in mind and brought her a slice of cake.

Taking to her TikTok account, @nwa_dumezulu recorded her husband's sweet gesture. She showed app users a butter container with a decadent slice of red velvet cake for her to munch on.

Not sharing exactly where her husband was for the night, the appreciative woman wrote in her caption:

"Daddy came back with a skaftin (lunch box)."

Watch the video below:

Cake slice cracks up netizens

Although @nwa_dumezulu seemed to appreciate her husband's gift, members of the online community could not help but add humour to her comment section, which the woman took with a pinch of salt.

@mothapo_oren jokingly said:

"Bro has another family."

@audreymanong laughed and advised the wife:

"Don’t eat that cake until you video call the birthday person and wish them happy birthday."

@kels_mad1 told online users:

"I never eat any skaftin that he comes back with unless we went there together."

@misssakong said to the mother of two little ones:

"I like that he thought about you. He didn’t eat alone."

Referring to the infamous cheating allegations scandal between Matthew and Sonia Booth, @tshepi1982 humorously said:

"It's giving Booth vibes."

Source: Briefly News