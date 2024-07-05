A woman captured the moment her boyfriend enjoyed a slice of cake while they went to groove

The non-drinker man also had a cup of tea with his cake slice while his girlfriend drank an alcoholic beverage

Many social media users in the comment section loved the man's choice and said that he was a keeper

A lady shared that her boyfriend enjoyed a slice of cake on their date night at groove. Images: @lolomusi

Source: TikTok

A woman in Johannesburg shared that she went on a date with her boyfriend, who opted for a sweet treat while at groove.

Taking to her TikTok account (@lolomusi), the woman, Lolo Musi, shared a short clip of what her partner ordered from the menu while she enjoyed an alcoholic beverage – a delicious slice of red velvet cake and a cup of tea to wash it down.

Lolo wrote in her video:

"POV: When you're at groove, and your man doesn't drink alcohol."

Watch the video below:

Man's groove order delights Mzansi

Local social media users flocked to Lolo's comment section to express their thoughts on the man's choice to indulge in a sweet treat rather than drink alcohol with his partner.

@nombuso_p commended the man and laughingly said:

"I love how he is comfortable in his one element but still very present in your drinking spree. Keep him."

@kwasasikakane's mouth watered at the sight of the two items the man ordered for himself:

"That red velvet cake and tea seems like it slapped. I don’t drink either."

@celestialrgi jokingly shared with the online community:

"Guys, let me tell you, low-key, it is the sober ones who will finish your money. Those people can snack, and they drink expensive mocktails."

@denzilerasmus1 told Lolo:

"He is a keeper. He is there to protect you at groove and to get you home safely."

Man brings yoghurt to groove

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a young man who took a cooler box filled with cups of yoghurt and non-alcoholic beverages with him on a night out.

In a video posted by TikTokker Kabelo Manyiki, who uses the handle @they_call_me_tsonga_gent on the app, he showed the point of view of a person going to groove who does not drink alcohol. Many people in the video's comment section felt they related to Kabelo because they, too, did not enjoy consuming alcoholic beverages.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News