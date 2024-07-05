One gentleman caused a massive scene in a restaurant that left the workers terrified, and the outcome amused many

The TikTok clip captured the attention of many people online, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

The gent entertained social media users as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes

A man left many people cracking up in laughter on the internet after he caused a scene in a restaurant.

A man caused a massive scene in a restaurant, which terrified the workers in a TikTok video. Image: @kai_lemel

Man causes a scene praising the cook because the food is good

A clip shared on the video platform by @kai_lemel shows a man going up to the cashier to inquire about who made the food.

The gent caused a massive scene by shouting and screaming, which terrified the fast-food restaurant employees. He asked the cashier who had prepared the food and who had precisely prepared it, and the cashier quickly responded by pointing at one of her colleagues.

The cashier's co-worker approached the man with fear, but the gent put him at ease by simply complimenting his delicious meal, which he had prepared. The man's antics left many people amused online.

@kai_lemel's video grabbed many people's attention and became a hit on TikTok, generating loads of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

The online community react to the video

The guy's antics amused social media users, while some were not impressed with the cashier as they called her out in the comments for being a "snitch."

Dxssx expressed:

"Cashier said I’m not getting in trouble."

kayyMontshii added:

"Cashier is a snitch yoh."

17 wrote:

"The way the lady snitched so fast, I’m dead."

Floptokbb commented:

"The cashier didn’t even think twice."

Samone shared:

"That cashier is not a team player she was like you, not ganna shout at me."

Tlntl cracked a joke, saying:

"The cashier was like, 'I’m not going down for you."

