An educator in Mzansi left many people in stitches with her video, which she shared on social media.

An educator showed off how she stands on two chairs in order to teach in a TikTok video. Image: @precious_diamond7

Short teacher in heels stands on chairs

TikTok user @precious_diamond7 gave viewers a glimpse of how she teaches her students as a short educator. The young lady shared a clip on the video platform unveiling her teaching method.

In the footage shared by @precious_diamond7, she stands on two chairs while wearing heels to teach her pupils because she was too short to reach the board. The woman's antics amused many people in Mzansi.

The clip clocked over 282K views, along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Social media users cracked jokes in the comments

The lady's content entertained the online community. Some took to the comments section to crack jokes, while others expressed their thoughts.

Clementine Lobori said:

"Grade 12 learners will move the chairs."

To which she responded by saying:

"I would’ve found myself rolling on the floor with those ones."

Danica du Plessis could relate to the teacher, adding:

"Same! My dad bought me a step from PEP."

Peacehlomuka expressed:

"Aibo, you're left-handed as well."

Zanele mama Ora wrote:

"Yoh, those learners can behave neh, I can never risk with my life like that I don't trust these people."

Flowrah95 shared:

"Plus, being left handed, yoh I struggle."

