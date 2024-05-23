A video of a man making a scene at Chicken Licken shocked many people online, and the clip went viral

The TikTok footage gained massive attraction on social media, generating many views, likes and comments

Mzansi netizens were amused by the clip as they rushed to the comments section to poke fun at the guy

A man caused a massive scene at Chicken Licken in Johannesburg, which astonished many people online, and the clip went viral.

A man caused a scene at Chicken Licken in a TikTok video. Image: @stunner401

Source: TikTok

Man causes a scene in Chicken Licken over water

The footage shared by @stunner401 on the video platform grabbed the attention of netizens and went on to clock over 94K views, thousands of likes, and many comments within a day of its publication.

@stunner401 revealed in her captions that the guy caused a scene because he was informed by one of the workers at Chicken Licken that he was not allowed to bring any outside drinks into the eating establishment, so he brought along a bottle of water with him. But it was difficult for the man to comprehend that he had begun to cause a racket in the restaurant.

Take a look at the video of that man causing a scene in Chicken Licken below:

Mzansi was not impressed with man's behaviours

The video of the man casing a scene ruffled some feathers among online users as many called him out on his behaviour towards the woman who worked at Chicken Licken while others expressed their thoughts, saying:

Basetsana12 expressed:

"The girlfriend sat there and watched her man talk to another woman like that? yoh."

Pheladi Letsoalo said:

"Why did they allow him to buy food holding the bottle of water?"

MamaAmOra added:

"But a bottle of water, though."

Bluez shared:

"I have seen people with 2-litre coke at KFC, even myself; when I go to KFC, mostly I bring my own 1.5-litre coke, and nobody ever said anything."

Peony commented:

"It’s just water, to be honest haibo the girl has no reason to be embarrassed about he should have cancelled his order and left."

Shady wrote:

"That lady o wrong; it’s water not and he is sitting and eating there."

Man throws fit in Old Mutual after refusing to leave in video

Briefly News previously reported that a man went viral after being dragged out of Old Mutual offices for refusing to leave. The man made a scene after Old Mutual allegedly failed to process his policy payout.

@zamoh037 posted the video on her TikTok account. In the video, the man refuses to leave the office. A police officer armed with an assault rifle is shown standing in wait in the Old Mutual branch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News