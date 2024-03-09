Old Mutual has been trending on social media for days on end because of a customer who shared her bad experience

The insurance company was in hot water after a disgruntled client's complaints went viral with a million views on X, aka Twitter

Briefly News spoke to Old Mutual after Ntsiki Mazwai and more popular users on X chimed in warning others about

Old Mutual is in trouble on social media. A woman opened up about her struggles with the insurance company. Some media personalities, including Ntsiki Mazwai and Penuel The Black Pen, shared their two cents about Old Mutual.

Old Mutual was trending after a customer complained and Ntsiki Mazwai shared her opinion on the company. Image: Getty Images/Newscast, Instagram/@miss_ntsiki_mazwai

There were thousands of tweets by peeps on X about Old Mutual, accusing them of questionable practices. It all started when one lady alleged that Old Mutual was in contempt of court by withholding funds.

Ntsiki Mazwai discusses Old Mutual

An X user, @Seba_S_M, called Old Mutual out for not paying what she believes are her family's dues as the Molefis. Read the tweet that got one million views:

The post about Old Mutual exploded on X and other people discouraged each other from taking out policies with the company. was particularly vocal and gave her advice:

Podcaster Penuel The Black Pen also added his two cents, agreeing with the outrage over Old Mutual:

Nota added his opinion and also spoke out against Old Mutual:

X user @Nampree advised people to transfer their policies instead of cancelling.

Old Mutual explains stance on Mr Molefi matter

Briefly News reached Old Mutual for comment with reference to @Seba_S_M's viral tweet aka Mr Molefi matter. In an official statement sent to Briefly News, the company explained their conduct on X:

"Old Mutual is committed to finding a solution and we would like to apologise for the way we have managed the outcry on social media. Our reluctance to engage and debate on X stems from the complexities of the case and our desire and duty to protect the personal information of the individuals concerned."

Old Mutual also said they need to ensure compliance with the Cour order is in line with pension funds law and tax law. They said:

"Our intention is to ensure that the parties are paid. We are investigating ways to solve the problem and will be meeting with the family this week."

Netizens shared Old Mutual experiences

The social media buzz about Old Mutual was all negative. People took to social media and shared their own bad experiences with never receiving payouts from Old Mutual

@NalediSekoto alleged:

"I knew I didn’t make this up in my mind. Old Mutual is the same company that tried to reject a Cape Town woman’s claim after her husband was SHOT dead because he didn’t disclose his diabetes."

@mmakobedi shared her story:

"I've had bad experiences with Old Mutual, they would debit my funeral policy on the wrong date, then the following month debit double claiming unpaid premiums. They would toe the line for a few months and then go back to debiting on the wrong date. My broker helped me win that battle."

@marangdream wondered:

"What on earth is up with Old Mutual? Ekare their whole setup is about scamming and defrauding the customer, yho!"

@boitumeloramak said:

"I hope this is the beginning of Old Mutual’s downfall."

@seempeeway wrote:

"Old Mutual caught that smoke real quick. They should have just addressed Seba’s complaint."

