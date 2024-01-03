January often imposes a financial burden, marked by depleted funds and accumulating bills resulting from holiday expenditures

New Year's resolutions act as routes to set goals, pursue self-improvement, and bring about positive changes

Financial stress extends its impact, influencing sleep, work, and relationships

Old Mutual offers strategies to combat January financial stress, but South Africans jest with humour. Image: Lamna

Source: Getty Images

As we usher in the new year, it's a customary time for setting fresh goals.

However, as the holiday season winds down, January typically brings a financial strain, with emptied pockets and accumulating unpaid bills from festive spending. Yet, with strategic planning, one can pave the way for a financially smoother 2024.

Speaking to Sowetan LIVE, Denise Neethling, the marketing manager of an earned-wage access provider, emphasises that financial stress has far-reaching effects, affecting sleep, work, and relationships.

"This stress can lead to a detrimental cycle where stress induces negative behaviors that, in turn, intensify stress levels."

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi jokes about January saving

Netizens took to social media voicing how they can't save when it comes to the new year.

Mandy Jane Williams responded:

"We will try it next December."

Buxx Buti commented:

"Forward planning how when everything is costly."

Arinao Tshifhango cannot keep up:

"It's too late."

Xolani Kenneth Kumalo expressed"

"It's January all year round."

Sti Vo isn't impressed:

"Eish! ...a bit late hey."

What motivates people to set New Year's resolutions?

The prospect of a new year fosters a feeling of fresh starts and a clean slate, prompting introspection as individuals contemplate areas of life they may want to change or enhance. New Year's resolutions serve as pathways for establishing goals, seeking self-improvement, and effecting positive changes.

Additionally, the influence of social media enables individuals to share their resolutions, fostering a sense of community and support that sustains motivation for success.

From TV and bed to new home: Woman shares inspiring journey

In other news, Briefly News reported that TikTok user @Laporsche recounted her journey of moving out seven months ago, starting with just a bed and her TV. She shared a triumphant video after what she describes as a "tough year."

The video garnered well-deserved attention and affection from online users, who shared thoughts on the challenges of moving out and living independently. Many expressed pride in her personal growth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News