TikTokker and HIV wellness activist Nomonde Ngema took on the trending 'Of Course' challenge that has been taking over social media to share her experiences of being a young HIV-positive South African

Her video takes on multiple forms of discrimination and stereotypes that people living with HIV take on a daily basis

Mzansi came forth and shared the love with commenters, calling her strong, beautiful and courageous for sharing her video

Activist Nomonde Ngema took to TikTok to dispel misconceptions about young women living with HIV. Source: @ibanomonde

Nomonde Ngema is a 20-year-old creative and HIV activist from KwaZulu-Natal who uses TikTok, to post informative videos surrounding stereotypes about young women who live with HIV in South Africa.

Breaking HIV boundaries and stigmas

Ngema posted a video on TikTok, using the 'Of course' trend to share the day-to-day experiences and misconceptions about young women living with HIV, including dating and beauty standards. She has posted videos on numerous topics to help people understand that people with HIV can live a fun-filled and healthy life along with the greatest challenges they face.

Mzansi is proud and inspired

The video amassed a glorious response from viewers who commended her video but also started much-needed conversations on the topic.

Her video touched Tinakajo:

"So proud of you. It's sad to see how some people still don't understand living with HIV and stigmatise it. Good work. It's either you're infected or affected."

Vhuwavho Luvhimbi had only love and support for her work:

"HIV or not, you are an amazing person, and you are gorgeous."

Zoliswa Nino applauded her bold stance:

"Hey sweetheart, I want to say I applaud your boldness and keep shining ❤ Much love."

Marie appreciated her work:

"Thanks for being an activist for so many people out there. A true ambassador."

But though there was a significant amount of applause and love in netizens' reactions, some users needed to be made aware of many issues about the subject, but Ngema was engaged.

Sheila posted unfounded concerns with ARV usage:

"But is it true that ARVs kill."

Ngema responded:

"It isn’t; did the World Health Organization say that?"

One comment by a user named Silhouette shared their ignorance and insensitivity:

"Yes, dating a person with HIV when you don't have it is weird and very scary. It is not something to relax about."

Ngema would later address this comment in a follow-up video and carry on the conversation in order for others to learn:

HIV-positive woman shares crucial steps to healthy pregnancy

Briefly News previously reported on an HIV-positive woman who shared her remarkable journey toward a healthy pregnancy. By recounting her experience, she aims to educate and empower others, debunking misconceptions surrounding the disease.

Her story sparked mixed reactions from Mzansi regarding her journey, healthy pregnancy, and successful transmission prevention.

