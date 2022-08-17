A video of two female dancers jiving skilfully to a track from a popular Bollywood movie has set social media ablaze

The two ladies who live in Germany garnered more than 300k reactions on Instagram with their fancy footwork

The pair danced to Patakha Guddi, which is a song featured in the Bollywood film, Highway

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Two stunning ladies have been setting social media on fire with their fancy footwork and are trending in a viral video.

The two jived energetically in the clip. Image: palinapaleeva/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The clip features two women who reside in Germany dancing their hearts out to a popular song titled Patakha Guddi, by the Nooran Sisters, who are popular Indian musicians.

The song became well-known after being featured in the Bollywood Hindi-language film, Highway.

One of the dancers, Palina Paleeva, posted the video, with the clip receiving more than 300k reactions on Instagram alone.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Commenting on the post, social media users expressed how wowed they were by the dancing skills both women displayed.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Kavaljerka is also very passionate about street dance:

“Watched maybe 7 to 10 times by repeating. I love this song, and I live for street dance. From 6 to 17, I was dancing too, so this is all very close to me. Respect.”

Black_bts_lover reacted with praise, for the song and dancers:

“Wow. Indian song. Amazing.”

Quickdlove is wowed by the skill of the two women:

“Yessssssss! You both came through!”

Yukiografie exclaimed:

“Love it! What’s this song called?”

Itstwintok is impressed by the energy the ladies displayed:

“My thighs would be burning after this!”

Sunny_runs_a_marathon is wowed:

“This is awesome.”

Video of dancing Mzansi schoolgirl jiving energetically sets social media ablaze, Saffas wowed by her moves

In another fun story about awesome footwork being displayed, Briefly News also wrote about a video of a dancing South African schoolgirl that has gone viral on social media, with online users hella impressed with the young pupil's moves.

Dancing to Umsebenzi Wethu by Mpura and Busta 929, the energetic pupil confidently jived, with her friends and a crowd of people hyping her up. Netizens were seriously wowed by the girl’s moves and took to the comment section to compliment her.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News