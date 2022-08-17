A beautiful young lady has taken to the socials to celebrate her graduation by posting fire snaps from the day

In her LinkedIn post, Luyanda Lwandle Duma wrote an inspiring message about dreams coming true through hard work

Heartfelt messages flooded the pretty woman’s post with Mzansi in their feelings about the young lady’s beauty and achievement

A stunning woman has taken to LinkedIn to post cute pics from the day she graduated from the University of Johannesburg.

Luyanda is a total go-getter and an educated queen.

Luyanda Lwandle Duma, who has more than one qualification in human resource management, looked incredibly gorgeous, wearing a beautiful pink suit and gorgeous heels to match, with her face beat super snatched.

Luyanda looked lovely and snatched on her graduation day.

The hun smiled from ear to ear on the snaps, with the caption of the beaut’s post reading:

“All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.”

Many people were inspired by the babe’s wise words and took the time to heartily congratulate her on the fantastic accomplishment.

Let’s take a peek at some of the most heartwarming messages from online peeps:

Sipokazi Somzana expects Luyanda to achieve many more milestones:

“Beautiful. Congrats, my lady. To many more achievements.”

Precious Matshaya is inspired:

“Congratulations, Luyanda. This is beautiful and well-deserved, sis.”

Mercy Tebogo Baloyi looks up to the strong woman:

“Just want you to know that you are my role model.”

Nokuzola Khesi reacted:

“Congratulations, Luyanda. You are such an inspiration, keep shining.”

Thabiso Manela was lost for words:

“Very, very proud about the way things are.”

