One lady who resides in a shack showed how neat her space looks, with the woman trying very hard to make her place look homely

The hun posted snaps of her place online, showing various spaces within her crib

Many people offered the sis encouragement and advised her on how the shack could be improved

One hard-working woman posted photos of her shack on social media.

Margret Mlambo takes good care of her shack. Image: Margret Mlambo.

The innovative lady clearly tried very hard to make her space look presentable and neat.

Facebook user, Margret Mlambo, shared pictures from various areas within the home, including her bed and kitchen spaces.

Her post was captioned:

“How is my mukuku? Corrections are allowed.”

Here is a picture from the post:

People encourage woman with tidy shack

Many Facebook users in the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ group where the snaps were shared, encouraged the young lady:

Priscilla Tlaki said:

“One step at a time.”

Yvonne Mashego Machika shared her views:

“Beautiful and neat.”

Tshwarelo Nomzinwa added:

“At least you have a roof over your head, darling. Keep on trying until you make it.”

Mathapelo Mavis noted:

“The cleanliness in this mukhukhu is wow. Just be careful with the stove.”

Visitor V Sibanda shared:

“Most of us come from humble beginnings. May Allah bless you, dear. Soon you will be owning or renting a house.”

Portia Nkone advised:

“Remove that curtain in the middle of your room and put the blanket under the duvet. Otherwise [everything looks good].”

Tshireletso Ngake commented:

“Very clean and neat.”

