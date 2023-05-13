A young woman was thrilled about bagging her science-related qualification and posted pictures from her graduation

The pretty lady looked ravishing in a red suit as she collected her degree from Walter Sisulu University

Many people congratulated the brainy woman and wished her well for the future

A gorgeous and smart young woman is excited about obtaining her science-related degree from Walter Sisulu University.

Sinathi Cingimiso Makhanda is a proud graduate. Image: Sinathi Cingimiso Makhanda.

Source: Facebook

The brainy woman looked amazing and wore a beautiful red suit on the day she bagged her qualification.

Facebook user, Sinathi Cingimiso Makhanda, had a huge smile on her face when she obtained her qualification.

The sis captioned her post:

“A scientist.”

Here is the post:

People were proud of the young science graduate

The hard-working hun received tons of compliments. Her post garnered close to 200 comments at the time of writing, and 1200 Facebook reactions.

Briefly News compiled the top remarks:

Rorisang Nqolo seemed super proud of her:

“Congratulations, my love.”

Samanga Qotongo wrote:

“That outfit. You definitely ate! Congrats on the qualification too.”

Sisipho Peps wished her well:

“Oh, I’m so proud of you, sthandwa sam. Congratulations.”

Silayi Ayabulela loved her look and complimented her for the accomplishment:

“Oh, my love, congratulations, and you look stunning.”

Bandille Mbofithi commented kindly:

“Oh my friend, congratulations.”

Banelise Fokwana was wowed by the sis:

“Inspired kesana. Oh, congratulations, baby.”

Pozisa Pywear Mdubie shared:

“Congratulations, you have worked hard, my friend.”

Hard-working computer science graduate offers advice to young girls: “Perseverance is the name of the game”

In another inspiring story, Briefly News wrote about a beautiful, young Computer Science graduate who obtained her degree from the prestigious University of the Witwatersrand and opened up about her journey to academic success.

Talking to Briefly News, Nicolle Charuma explained that working in a male-dominated sector inspired her to pave the way for other strong women.

The 24-year-old offered helpful advice to young ladies who are striving to persevere with their studies, regardless of the obstacles they face. She also had a few inspiring words of wisdom for women who may be struggling with their studies and need motivation.

Source: Briefly News