One young mother from KZN is working hard to give her daughter a great start in life

The 24-year-old grinds hard with her business and sells sausage rolls and pies to put food on the table

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Mbalenhle Sikhosana noted that she dreams of growing her enterprise and having a restaurant one day

A hard-working young mother from Umlazi in KZN is doing her best to give her daughter a good life and sells sausage rolls and pies to make a living.

Mbalenhle Sikhosana is a mom with a pie business. Image: Supplied.

Talking to Briefly News, Mbalenhle Sikhosana explains that she started her business in January 2023:

“I started my business because I love pies. I wanted to share the happiness I get when eating pies. It’s a rare business also, and I needed financial freedom.

“Before starting this business, I was doing network marketing and now I decided to do my own thing.”

The 24-year-old supports herself and her young daughter and has big dreams for the future:

“I want to open job opportunities, donate to charities, supply big stores, and have my own restaurant.”

Mom who sells sausage rolls celebrated online

Mbalenhle and her hard hustle were celebrated on social media in a post by Kasi Economy, with netizens proud of her:

Mbongiseni Thabo said:

“Looks delicious. I wish her the best of luck.”

Vullis Verwydering /Rubbish Removal Bethal added:

“I take my hat off for you. Well done.”

Quinton White reacted:

“I don’t know you, but I so wish you could teach other lazy people outside to get out of their comfort zones.”

Sisa Muntu Omnyama commented:

“That looks delicious. I'm in love.”

Okuhle Myeza remarked:

“Wow, that’s thoughtful. Support her guys. I’m so far.”

