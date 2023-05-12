A hardworking South African babe has secured a second qualification from the University of Pretoria

Siphosethu Nkosi took to her social media accounts to share the highlights of her graduation day

The beauty and lifestyle content creator shared that juggling school and work was challenging but worth it

It is graduation season across Mzansi and all the hard work is paying off as students collect their hard-earned degrees.

Siphosethu Nkosi collected her second qualification from the University of Pretoria despite the odds. Image: @sethu_nkosi/Instagram

Businesswoman and Beauty & Lifestyle content creator, Siphosethu Nkosi is one of the many who had the honour of wearing their hood and cap as she proudly collected her second qualification from the University of Pretoria.

The gorgeous woman took to her social media to share on the special occasion. Siphosethu posted a video on TikTok, showing some highlights of her graduation day from getting dressed, driving to the venue, snippets with friends and having her qualification in hand. It is truly such a beautiful milestone to witness.

Siphosethu also posted a heartfelt Instagram post where she shared that last year was challenging as she had to juggle a corporate job, running her business, managing Sethu the brand and somehow deciding to add school into the mix.

"A rollercoaster that was completely worth it. I did it And to my Angels in heaven, I can only hope that the Heavens had the windows wide open. I shined for you ️

"My friends and family? You are unmatched. I’m so blessed to have you all. Thank you for everything, I love you guys so much," a grateful Siphosethu wrote.

SA congratulates the beautiful graduate

One cannot help but be inspired by Mzansi women chasing their dreams. Siphosethu's online followers were overjoyed with her recent accomplishment and congratulated her on social media.

