A video of a man showering his wife with money at her graduation has been circulating online

The footage shows the young woman overcome with happiness as her husband puts on a show for all to see

The video proved that love is beautiful and UKZN graduation ceremonies are in a league of their own

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One husband made it known that he was proud of his lawyer wife as she collected her well-deserved qualification at a University of KwaZulu-Natal graduation ceremony.

A hubby made it publicly known that he was proud of his wife at her graduation. Image: @ukzn_official/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by the University of KwaZulu-Natal shows the beautiful wife Zamela Malinga with a flower bouquet in hand as her excited husband, Dr Malinga, showers her with several banknotes.

Zamela cannot help but beam with joy as her husband publicly displays his pride in her achievement. Loud cheers and celebrations can also be heard in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Urgh, we just love to see couple goals content!

SA peeps react to the sweet graduation moment

UKZN graduations have come to be known for their epic celebrations and unmatched vibey moments. This one was no different and South African netizens responded with admiration and congratulatory messages.

Teepee said:

"Usazodunusa ayicoshe futhi ai shem."

user2804632846307 responded:

"Bengithi ilo Dr Malinga esisanda kumupha imali siyi country."

zanelemalinga83 wrote:

"Umndeni wam lo."

Nokwanda Khumalo said:

"Waze wajabula umyeni ka bakithi. Beautiful ❤️."

Bathobile replied:

"Congratulations Malinga Family....okuhle kodwa."

Andiswa commented:

"Indoda mayibe namahloni ngeke bakithi."

Phindile Sodi said:

"Wayisusa inkinga ."

Karabo Ntuli reacted:

"Ivale mfana!!!!"

Mzansi mother graduates as a doctor and takes her adorable son with to graduation

In another story, Briefly News reported that one mother decided to take her toddler son to graduation. Sharing pictures of their outfits and them all ready to get their degree, hearts burst with pride!

Being a mom while studying at university is hard, but those little humans are all the motivation you need. This woman showed that making a better life for her boy was worth the sacrifices she had to make.

Twitter user @IamMilekaGobodo graduated as a doctor from the University of the Free State, and she did it all for her precious baby boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News