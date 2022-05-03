A handsome South African gent took to social media to show off his and his partner’s style and versatility

Twitter user, Peace posted four images of him and his bae wearing different matching outfits for differently themed events

Cyber citizens poured in sweet messages and compliments for the fashion forward couple in the comments

A man took to social media to show off stunning images of him and his partner wearing coordinating outfits to different themed events hosted by their friends.

Saffas were wowed by a stunning couple's fashion sense. Image: @uPeace_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Online user Peace (@uPeace_) posted four images of him and his bae wearing different matching outfits – from traditional to modern styles – in line with the themed events they attended together.

Peace captioned the Twitter post:

“One thing about us?? We will honour your theme.”

His online friends were mad impressed by the local couple’s fashion and style. The shared sweet messages and compliments in response to the post:

@Nthabispear1 remarked:

“You look beautiful together. Classy. Complimenting each other. flowers for you dear lady.”

@Theee_Lastborn said:

“Honourable Members.”

@AviwePuye1 reacted:

“Nibahle yho, kodwa wena mjita ndingakuqhekeza any day (jealous).”

@AycoAM replied:

“I need someone to honour themes with. This is beautiful.”

@Xlady6 commented:

“I've never made it to the matchy matchy stage in mjolo.”

@kanyazim wrote:

“I pray for a stylish man who would love to make me his project when it comes to style. Yerr, I'm the most unstylish person I know! I just gym a lot so whatever table cloth I wear looks half decent. You guys look super cute, I'm envious.”

