A video of a proud parent singing Wamuhle Jesu at their child's graduation ceremony from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has gone viral

The rendition of the song captured the hearts of many across the country, and peeps praised her singing

The lyrics of the song translate to Jesus is beautiful and is often sung for celebrations

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A proud mother trends on TikTok after she sang during her child's graduation. Images: @UKZN/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A proud mother could not contain her excitement when her child took to the stage to get their degree conferred.

Proud parent's 'Wamuhle Jesu' serenade at child's University of KwaZulu-Natal graduation goes viral

UKZN uploaded a video of a proud parent praising God for her child's achievement. The mother stands up and sings joyfully in isiZulu while her kid walks up to receive the degree. The campus shared the video on its social media accounts, congratulating the graduating class and thanking all parents and families for their support.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Emotional video of proud parent's "Wamuhle Jesu" song at child's university graduation gives online users goosebumps

The parent's expression of joy and pride in their child's achievement has resonated with many viewers online, with comments about the importance of family support in achieving success:

@Nqabayami said:

"Proud moments."

@silindilengcobo49 commented:

"Zulu people are very expressive."

@Bheki Ndzabe said:

"That's my mom, and she hasn't seen this video yet. She's excited that people are calling and telling her about it."

@Sarah6 commented:

"I can't wait for my mom to sing like this."

@Bulelwa said:

"Why am I smiling."

Video of proud parents celebrating their kids' graduation at University of Limpopo leaves SA in tears

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about proud parents celebrating their child at graduation.

The graduation hall at the University of Limpopo was brought to life by proud parents cheering on their children.

The ceremony has been trending on social media after the video was first posted on TikTok Online users said the heartwarming clip showing the parents' happiness brought them to tears.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News