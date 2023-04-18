The graduation hall at the University of Limpopo was brought to life by proud parents cheering on their children

The graduation ceremony has been trending on social media after the video was first posted on TikTok

Online users said the heartwarming clip showing the parents' happiness brought them to tears

A video of proud parents at the University of Limpopo graduation ceremony went viral. Image: @ul_varsityofficial

Source: TikTok

A group of parents broke graduation etiquette and loudly and proudly expressed their support for their children walking across the stage.

The men and women can be seen in the video posted by @ul_varsityofficial cheering, ululating and saying praise poems in Sepedi.

Commencement video goes viral on TikTok

Netizens could feel celebratory energy through mobile devices, and many confessed that the video got them emotional. Thousands of people viewed the minute-and-a-half video and posted heartwarming congratulatory messages in the comments.

Statistics show majority of South Africans don't have tertiary education

According to OECD, only 15% of 25-34 year-olds in South Africa have received tertiary education. Most families sacrifice a lot to pay their kid's tuition, and it's understandable why the parents turned up in the hall.

Watch the TikTok video below.

TikTok users moved by proud parents

@ayanda_yandii said:

"I know I'm not the only one who cried."

@thandiwe067 posted:

"This is so sweet, but I don't know why I'm crying."

@auntylee06 wrote:

"Ngwana bomma."

@victoriamanganeng commented:

"Aowa, let me go and do my assignments."

@sharonshaz92 mentioned:

"I am in tears ❤️ Beautiful moments indeed ❤️"

@17thapelo stated:

"Iyoo, this is powerful shem, I cried. Congratulations."

@kopano_vince said:

"Continue making them parents proud mates."

@theoneo802 posted:

"I’m sure lea bona reason ya bomma."

