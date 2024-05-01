A parent struggled with her toddler, who threw tantrums in the early hours of the morning

The little one wanted Weetbix, but unfortunately, they were finished, and he did not understand

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at the hilarious situation

A parent took her TikTok account and uploaded a video of her toddler throwing tantrums at 4:30 am because of Weenbix.

In the clip uploaded by @user9430112938749, the kid is seen crying and summoning a cough that will make him throw up. According to the video, he wanted Weetbix at 4:30 am.

The mother can be heard telling him that they are finished but the kid was not having it. He cried out loud in the kitchen while wearing his onesie and one sock. The woman asked toddler moms if they were ok given the admin they go through with their kids.

"Toddler mums are you ok?"

Toddler throws tantrums in the Ams

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the video

The video racked up over 43k views, with many online users saying this is a sign for them to stick to their morning-after pills. Some related to the mother's struggle.

@Tums The Narrator joked:

"For me it’s when they can summon the cough that forces them to throw up weitsiiiiiiii banaaa yerrr."

@user7952366271613 commented:

"I'm drinking my prevention now ."

@Rea wrote:

"As I drink my triphosil."

@user5193159687621 shared:

"This alone is a prevention pill."

@Miss Dee laughed:

"Toddlers are not for the faint hearted, bangakuthola uqulekile straight ." (You will find your self fainting)

@Its___Ole said:

"Support group as toddler moms is needed."

@gee_tee1 knows the struggle:

"Yhoo my son everyday. He'll literally wake me up at 3am to have weetbix. Why do toddlers love them so much Aowa."

Boy fakes fainting every time he's told 'no'

In another story, Briefly News reported about a boy who threw awkward tantrums every time he was told "no."

A TikTok video shared by @sirkobzboys shows the toddler collapsing on the floor at school as his teacher tries to assess what's wrong. According to the post, the little boy collapses on the floor and just lays there silently every time people say "no" to him.

