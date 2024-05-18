P Diddy now Diddy topped trending lists on X once again due to the allegedly physically abusive relationship with Cassie

In 2023, Cassie settled out of court with Diddy after bringing forth a lawsuit over abuse that spanned over a decade

Social media was ablaze once again after a new video from 2016 of Diddy attacking Cassie went public

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie's past was a big discussion on social media again. The music mogul was accused of physical abuse by Cassie, and evidence of his conduct was caught on video.

Diddy was caught on CCTV assaulting Cassie at a California hotel eight years ago. Image: Para Griffin / John Shearer

Social media was ablaze as people reacted to a video of Diddy putting his hands on Cassie in 2016 at a California hotel. Many thought that the video showed the extent to which Diddy may have abused the singer.

Diddy trends over video of Cassie's assault

In 2016, Diddy was in a hotel where he physically assaulted Cassie. CNN released CCTV footage showing Diddy chasing Cassie, hitting her on the head until she fell on the ground and kicking her while she was down, he finally dragged her back to the room. The scene is one that was described when Cassie's legal team submitted a lawsuit against Diddy.

Cassie garners support after Diddy video

People on social media expressed shock that Diddy wasn't in jail despite the existence of the footage. Peeps expressed support for Cassie. Read various comments from netizens below:

@papaallano_ said:

"After watching this video of what Diddy did to Cassie outside of their private home and room,do you think they should LOCK HIM UP RIGHT NOW."

@LookAtDustin commented:

"That video of Diddy beating Cassie got me so messed up. He is going to burn in hell."

@MazvitaJames was floored:

"The hotel casually keeping the footage for over a decade."

@TheRickyDavila wondered:

"I’m not really sure how Sean “Diddy” Combs isn’t sitting in prison today after all of these years especially now with that video of him brutally assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie. There is no defending his monstrous actions."

@spicebae_ wrote:

"I can't imagine everything else she's endured. LOCK HIM UP RIGHT NOW."

@Taztazz__ added:

"The saddest and most chilling thing about that clip is how Cassie just lay down on the floor and didn’t move. That’s the reaction of a woman who has been abused so many times that she knows there's no point in even fighting back."

@TheCubicleChick was touched:

"Y’all. Cassie described this exact beating in her lawsuit back in December. Listed the hotel location and everything. Diddy paid $50,000 for the tape which he kept at his residence. Then the raid happened and I believe that’s why we are seeing it now. Lock him up!"

