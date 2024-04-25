A South African TikTok video shows a toddler throwing a tantrum by silently collapsing on the floor whenever someone tells him "no"

In the clip, the child's teacher is seen concerned about his well-being as he lies on the floor

The child's mother is heard disciplining him, but the video has sparked mixed reactions online

One little boy doesn't take no for an answer- literally.

Boy fakes fainting

A TikTok video shared by @sirkobzboys shows the toddler collapsing on the floor at school as his teacher tries to assess what's wrong.

According to the post, the little boy collapses on the floor and just lays there silently every time people say "no" to him.

The child's mother can be heard explaining that nothing was wrong with him and that he was just throwing a tantrum.

In another clip, the mother can be heard disciplining the boy. She questions why he faked collapsing and tells him to get up.

Boy's tantrum sparks laughter online

The video sparked humour among many netizens, who were entertained and taken aback by the little boy's tantrum. Others expressed that he needed more discipline.

Makhumbuza commented:

"Lona ke uzikhipha yena ama battery (This one takes his own batteries out)."

Thafi Geda replied:

"Lengane isikhokho (This child is a legend)."

Zizikazi commented:

"Akasaphole phofu umsolwa (That time the suspect is so chilled)."

user 1733 wrote:

"My son was like this menza something ngathi no wayevele agibele phezu kwa sofa o mbhede aziphonse phansi. Ai ngambamba nhesibhaxu 1 day wagcina ngci (My son was also like this whenever I reprimanded him. He would get on top of the sofa or bed and throw himself on the floor. One day I gave him a beating and he never did it again).

Nthabiiseng Mtshweni replied:

"Nizalani nina kanti ey'bhedlela? (What do you guys give birth to in hospitals?)

avethandwa responded:

"Abelungu bothukile keh sana (The white people are so concerned)."

Back-to-school: Little boy puts up a fight on first day

Briefly News previously reported another similar story of a little boy who started his first day at big school. This is a nice feeling for parents with grown-up kids.

The young boy was happy on the way to school. The war started when it was time for his mother to leave him at the school.

The boy put up quite a fight. The video got over 3,000 likes, with many TikTokkers finding the back-to-school video funny.

